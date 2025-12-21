Jason Micallef’s arrogance must be cut down to size
Jason Micallef tries to frame his actions as a defence of Labourites like him. In truth it’s just a stupid excuse to pour vitriol on inquisitive journalists whose job is to hold power to account
Jason Micallef chairs the Ta’ Qali National Park agency and also heads the Valletta Cultural Agency, apart from being a Labour Party special delegate overseeing the implementation of the electoral manifesto.
What Micallef does in the vestiges of his latter portfolio is up to him and his party. He can act like a spoilt brat, using denigratory language to describe political rivals and everything could be par for the course. The consequences he faces will be of a political nature unless he does something illegal.
But what Micallef does in the vestiges of the public offices he occupies is not up to him. As a public official he has the duty to be transparent and accountable for his actions to the people, who finance his wages. And those people are us taxpayers.
So, when Micallef decided last week to throw a hissy-fit, using his Facebook to target a Newsbook journalist—and her brother, who is no longer a journalist and is currently employed with the Office of the President—because she dared produce a news service on the Ta’ Qali picnic area gravel, it becomes an issue that concerns us all.
In Micallef’s warped world, the journalist’s sin is that she was formerly employed as a journalist with NET TV, the station operated by the Nationalist Party. Micallef chose to publish photos of the journalist and draw the conclusion that Newsbook, which belongs to the Maltese Catholic Church, has become a PN hotbed and anti-Labour station.
Now, Micallef is entitled to reach his own conclusion about Newsbook’s editorial line and reporting but what he is not entitled to, especially as a public official, is to target a journalist and try to bully her by putting her up for public ridicule.
Once again, Micallef chose to attack the messenger rather than address the message. Instead of answering the journalist’s questions about the Ta’ Qali gravel fiasco he chose to attack her personally. This is unacceptable behaviour from a public official and should be censored by his bosses. This is not a question of freedom of expression but a question of a public official using his influence to bully, harass and intimidate a journalist.
But this was not the only incident of the sort involving Micallef. A few weeks ago, when confronted by a MaltaToday journalist about the same subject, Micallef responded by referencing the journalist’s father and comments he had made in public on an unrelated matter. In the most pathetic of reactions, Micallef expected the journalist to answer for his father’s words.
Earlier this year, Micallef even threatened a podcaster with legal action because she dared to post a video of herself at Ta’ Qali in which she expressed concern over the gravel that was laid on the picnic area.
Last year, Micallef targeted another Newsbook journalist by posting photos taken surreptitiously during a press conference of her laptop screen. The journalist’s sin was that she had visible WhatsApp exchanges with some figures from Repubblika. The intent was to label the journalist as a member of the “establishment” bogeyman.
Micallef tries to frame his actions as a defence of Labourites like him. In truth it’s just a stupid excuse to pour vitriol on inquisitive journalists, whose job is to hold power to account.
If Micallef cannot stand the heat, he should get out of the kitchen. And if he does not, his bosses—Chris Bonett, Omar Farrugia and Owen Bonnici—should show him the door. Bonnici had tried defending Micallef’s words on the occasion involving this newsroom’s journalist, as an exercise in freedom of expression. It was a sorry defence of a public official who continues to embarrass his own government at every turn.
If Micallef is not reined in by these ministers they will simply be accomplices in his consistent campaign of intimidation against journalists.
Micallef’s arrogance and failure to be accountable for his actions are symptomatic of a government that is slowly losing control of its own destiny. And nobody in government should be taken aback or understand this as a sexual innuendo, if we suggest that Micallef seems to have senior politicians by the balls. The man is acting with impunity in a way that undermines one of the major tenants of a democratic society—freedom of expression.
Freedom of expression is not just a question of saying what you please but it implies everyone has a right to receive information, views and opinions. What journalists are asking about the Ta’ Qali issue is information the public is entitled to receive.
If Micallef believes statements made by journalists are wrong or deceitful he should use the appropriate channels and actions to seek redress and in normal circumstances that starts by talking politely to the person and explaining matters comprehensively and transparently. Any journalist worth their salt will accept error and correct any mistaken impression if this is the case.
But in his arrogance, Micallef cannot get himself to talk decently. And that is a major problem, which his bosses have to address unless they want to be lumped with Micallef’s indiscretions. Micallef’s arrogance has to be cut down to size otherwise he will continue being a millstone around government’s neck.