The IOR defends the value of the Vatican properties
Reply to Futura Funds on Hungarian court decision by Vatican Bank IOR
From Dr Stefan Frendo, consultant, IOR
I refer to the article ‘Vatican bank loses Budapest case against Futura Funds over Exchange Palace’.
IOR sued Optimum Asset Management and Futura Investment Management and other related parties, including Mr. Alberto Matta, before the court of Malta since it had discovered that it was the victim of a fraudulent scheme aimed at diverting from the Maltese fund named Kappa Fund more than €12 million to the detriment of IOR.
In the midst of the procedural steps of those proceedings, IOR had discovered that fund managers of the Kappa fund were trying to dispose of the sole asset of the fund, that is the palace formerly hosting the Hungarian Stock Exchange, by selling the fund’s 100% shareholding in a vehicle through which the fund owned the 90% of the Budapest Palace.
This would have allowed the fund managers to perfect the diversion of funds that they initiated at the outset of the investment transaction.
In order to avoid the completion of this plan, IOR sought and obtained an injunction, by means of which the Maltese court restrained the fund managers from disposing of the vehicle through which the Kappa Fund held its interest in the Budapest Palace.
From that point onwards, the fund managers resorted to circumventing the spirit of the court injunction, so to cause the controlled vehicles to directly sell the Budapest Palace.
At that point, IOR had to commence the lawsuit in Hungary in order to avoid the sale of the building in Budapest, which would have caused damage to the Institute.
Luckily, the sale did not materialize since the potential buyer refused to perfect the purchase of the property, and IOR had renounced to bring the case forward.
Therefore, the Hungarian court’s decision does not discuss the merits of the dispute, i.e. the fact that the IOR has been the victim of a fraud, but exclusively the procedural aspects relating to whether IOR had standing in Hungary to block the sale, and the issue of legal costs. In any event, it should be noted that the Institute has appealed the judgment.
Against this background, it is not surprising that the sponsored advert by Futura and, in particular, Mr. Andrea Suriano, which appeared in your paper, is very selective and thus fails to provide a complete picture of the matters in dispute.
Finally, it should also be emphasised that the statement that this decision by the Hungarian court constitutes a setback for the Institute is denied by IOR. In fact, on the only occasion in which the Maltese Court ruled on IOR’s request to issue the injunction referred to above, the Court clearly pronounced that Futura and sister company Cougar real estate S.A. acted prima facie in breach of their fiduciary obligations towards IOR and consequently prohibited the sale of the shares of the company that owns the Budapest building, without the prior consent of the Institute.
That said, the IOR continues and will always continue to protect its interests, which are those of the Holy See, in every place and judgment, in order to do justice to the abuses committed in the past.