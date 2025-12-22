Right of reply: Only two registered objectors to Valletta carpentry workshop sanctioning
Planning Authority approved sanctioning of Valletta carpentry workshop with one condition prohibiting the use of spray equipment
The following is a reply sent to us by lawyer Jose Herrera for and on behalf of his client, Claude Camilleri, with reference to the article FAA Joins Residents In Opposing Sanctioning Of Valletta Workshop, published on 16 December 2025.
It must be clarified that the only objectors to the application were Dominic Vassallo and his daughter Graziella Vassallo.
Astrid Vella, on behalf of the NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, was never recognised as an official objector by the Planning Authority.
It must also be stated that the premises in question consist of two adjacent rooms, measuring approximately 3.5m by 8m. My client inherited this business from his father, who in turn inherited it from his uncle.
The activity carried out from this small site consists primarily of the restoration and maintenance of traditional wooden doors and balconies. This business has been operating for over 50 years, well before the complainant took up residence in the area.
Since my client does not carry out any industrial activity, but merely practices a traditional trade, it was correctly contended by my client that no particular permit was required. If every person carrying out a trade, artisanal work, or any profession were required to obtain such a permit, professional practices such as those of lawyers, doctors, notaries, as well as watchmakers, shoemakers, carpenters, and others, would inevitably have to close down.
The fact that my client undertakes traditional carpentry work to preserve Valletta’s historic wooden balconies enhances the capital city, as it is fully in keeping with and enhances its character. Regrettably, many such traditional artisanal outlets are gradually closing down, making way for the ever-growing catering and entertainment industry.
Furthermore, it must be highlighted that my client successfully argued that, given the long-standing use of the premises as a carpentry workshop, he had acquired a legitimate expectation to continue pursuing his line of work.
It is also incorrect to state that neighbours are objecting to the application. On the contrary, it must be stressed once again that there are no other objectors, including residents of the same block in which Dominic Vassallo resides. In fact, my client is in possession of signed statements from 60 neighbours, as well as affidavits, confirming their non-objection.
It is also entirely unfounded and malicious for the NGO in question to have alleged, during the sitting, that my client in any way coerced neighbours into refraining from objecting.
Finally, it must be noted that the Planning Authority unanimously approved the application on 17 December 2025, subject to an amendment prohibiting the use of spray equipment.