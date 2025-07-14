The power of a political comeback: Why Adrian Delia’s return could revitalise the PN l Andre Grech
And Delia wouldn’t be alone. History is filled with political figures who seemed finished, only to return and write their most defining chapters
In politics, defeat is often seen as final. But history repeatedly shows that the most impactful leaders are those who return, forged by adversity, sharpened by experience, and ready to lead with greater conviction.
With Adrian Delia intending to recontest the leadership of the Nationalist Party, his move has sparked debate. And perhaps the question shouldn’t be why is he returning, but if his return is exactly what the party, and the country needs?
For a party that has now spent over 12 years in opposition, the need for revival is urgent. A comeback by someone who has already faced the storm of internal dissent and media scrutiny may offer the kind of leadership clarity the PN so desperately lacks.
And Delia wouldn’t be alone. History is filled with political figures who seemed finished, only to return and write their most defining chapters.
Indira Gandhi: A return rooted in the people’s will
India’s first and only female prime minister was voted out in 1977, after the unpopular emergency period. Many assumed her political legacy had ended. But in 1980, Gandhi returned with renewed public support and reclaimed leadership, emphasising economic reform and national unity. Her comeback wasn’t about restoring personal power, it was about restoring national direction.
Benazir Bhutto: A symbol of democratic resilience
Twice removed from office in Pakistan during the 1990s, Benazir Bhutto was forced into exile. Yet she returned in 2007 to contest elections, not for personal gain, but to challenge authoritarian rule and restore democratic order. Her courage, even in the face of danger, remains a powerful symbol of principled leadership. Her assassination days before the election turned her comeback into martyrdom, but it also reignited her party’s commitment to reform.
Dom Mintoff: Malta’s defiant returnee
Malta’s own political history offers a powerful precedent. Dom Mintoff resigned as prime minister in 1958 following clashes with the British colonial administration. Many believed his political journey had ended. Yet, in 1971, he returned as prime minister, winning the election and launching an era of bold reform. Mintoff’s return wasn’t just a personal victory, it marked a turning point for Malta’s social and economic trajectory.
George Borg Olivier: Father of independent Malta
In the 1955 election, the PN suffered a significant defeat to Dom Mintoff’s Labour Party. Yet George Borg Olivier refused to retreat. He stayed on as party leader, navigating difficult years in Opposition. In 1962, he led the PN back to power, a return that would see him steer Malta to independence in 1964. Borg Olivier’s comeback was not built on bitterness, but on vision, a peaceful transition to nationhood, grounded in diplomacy and European alignment.
Certain comebacks teach us that true leadership isn’t about never falling. It’s about rising with greater purpose.
Adrian Delia’s case: A comeback grounded in principles
Delia’s first tenure as PN leader was undeniably rocky, marked by internal sabotage, media hostility, and factional disunity. But rather than walk away, Delia remained loyal. He continued serving in parliament, engaging with the public, and building a quiet but resilient base of support, particularly among party members who felt abandoned by the establishment.
What sets him apart, however, is not just persistence, it’s principle. His legal battle against the Vitals hospitals deal stands as a landmark example. For years, critics dismissed his efforts as futile. But Delia persisted as the sole plaintiff until he, and his lawyer Edward Debono, won the landmark court case that brought Malta’s hospitals back to its people. That case wasn’t just about healthcare, it was about justice, accountability, and public trust.
Like Gandhi, he knows what it means to fall and rise again, driven by public will. Like Bhutto, he stood firm in the face of hostility and risk. Like Mintoff, he brings a persistent spirit that may be precisely what’s needed to cut through political inertia. And like Borg Olivier, he now returns more composed, principled, and prepared.
This time, voters have the chance to get it right
Political comebacks are not about ego or nostalgia. They are about growth, clarity and unfinished business. The PN now needs a leader who understands its fractures, has felt the pain of betrayal, and is ready to build something stronger from the inside out.
History is full of second chances that changed the course of nations. Adrian Delia’s return could be Malta’s next such moment, if we choose to see it not as a repeat of the past, but as the beginning of something new, principled, and resilient.
This time, the choice is clear. And this time, the party, and the country, might just get it right.