Sexual health: Broken promises amid a public health crisis | Graziella Attard Previ
Graziella Attard Previ is a PN MP and spokesperson for equality and civil liberties
Sexual health is a cornerstone of overall well-being, encompassing not only physical safety but also emotional, mental, and social aspects of sexuality. In modern societies, ensuring access to accurate information, preventive tools, and medical treatment is a fundamental responsibility of governments.
Unfortunately, in Malta, political promises surrounding sexual health—particularly the availability of HIV-prevention medication such as PrEP and PEP—have repeatedly fallen short, putting vulnerable populations at unnecessary risk.
Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) are proven tools in the fight against HIV. PrEP is a daily pill taken by HIV-negative individuals to prevent infection, while PEP is taken after potential exposure. Numerous clinical studies have confirmed that when used correctly, both medications are highly effective in preventing the transmission of HIV.
Despite these scientific advancements, Malta has consistently lagged behind its European counterparts in ensuring widespread, equitable access to these medications. The major political parties have made commitments during electoral campaigns to expand access to PrEP and PEP. Yet in practice, those promises have amounted to little more than lip service. It is of course the responsibility of the government to provide free and complete access to these medicines, but thus far nothing concrete has happened.
Access to PrEP in Malta remains limited, fragmented, and, for many, unaffordable. Currently, individuals often rely on private clinics or import the medication at their own expense, leaving lower-income individuals and at-risk populations without viable options. The situation is even more dire when it comes to PEP. Despite its critical role as an emergency intervention—meant to be started within 72 hours after potential HIV exposure—availability remains inconsistent. There is no centralised system ensuring 24/7 access in emergency settings, putting lives at risk due to bureaucratic inertia and underfunding.
This lack of access is not merely an administrative oversight; it is a failure of governance. The health ministry has had ample time to integrate PrEP and PEP into national health services, particularly since these medications have been recognized by the World Health Organization for over a decade. Some months ago, the government published the long overdue national sexual health strategy. But, again, beyond the rhetoric and promises, nothing concrete has happened.
The consequences of this failure are tangible. Malta has seen a steady number of new HIV diagnoses each year, a trend that could be significantly reduced with a robust, publicly-funded prevention strategy. Moreover, the stigma surrounding sexual health—particularly within LGBTIQ+ communities—remains a formidable barrier to care, compounded by government silence and inaction.
In recent years, international sexual health advocates have also begun exploring the use of DoxyPrEP and DoxyPEP—antibiotic-based regimens that can reduce the risk of certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including chlamydia and syphilis. A 2022 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed promising results: among men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women, doxycycline taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex significantly reduced STI incidence.
Though DoxyPrEP and DoxyPEP are not without controversy—due to concerns over antibiotic resistance—they represent an emerging frontier in STI prevention that Malta should not ignore. If incorporated responsibly into a broader sexual health strategy, these tools could help reduce the overall burden of STIs and offer additional protection to those most at risk.
The conversation around sexual health must shift from being politically convenient to being a public health imperative. It is unacceptable that in 2025, the Labour government still treats preventive sexual healthcare as an afterthought. Malta’s supposedly liberal government must move from promises to policy. The Nationalist Party has made public its proposals on this matter.
Below is an outline of our proposals:
- Access to PrEP, PEP, and potentially DoxyPrEP/PEP should not be a privilege for the few, but a right guaranteed for all.
- Convert the GU clinic into a walk-in facility, extend its operating hours (including weekends) to provide 24/7 access to PEP, and increase the number of healthcare professionals in this area. Open additional community-based clinics.
- Expand and improve the screening process, especially for high-risk groups, and establish a regular screening schedule with specific timelines while offering PrEP medicine for those at risk.
- Implement a national awareness and prevention campaign tailored for different age groups, genders, and sexual orientations. Address antibiotic resistance, especially in relation to gonorrhoea, through a dedicated action plan.
- Introduce more progressive and practical measures that can deliver measurable improvements in service quality and public awareness about sexual health practices.
- Address mental health issues to related to and effected by sexuality. Issues like compulsive sexual behaviour and pornography addiction — both recognised by the World Health Organization — should not be ignored.
Anything less is not just a missed opportunity—it is a betrayal of public trust and a failure to protect the nation’s health. The time for talking is over. What Malta needs now is action.