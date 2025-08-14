Shaping Malta’s future: R&I at the heart of Vision 2050 l Keith Azzopardi Tanti
How can Malta’s research and innovation community help transform the ambitions of Vision 2050 into tangible, real-world outcomes? This was the guiding question at the heart of a recent Science Meets Policy event that brought together researchers, engineers and academics with policymakers working on the Malta Vision 2050 document.
The event provided an open platform to discuss how research and innovation (R&I) can serve as a key driver for shaping Malta’s long-term social, economic and environmental future. Xjenza Malta contributed feedback throughout the drafting process and also supported the organisation of the event.
The Vision 2050 document, currently in its consultation phase, sets out an ambitious roadmap for how Malta can be transformed into a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable society. A key message that emerged from the event is that R&I must play a central role in achieving this transformation.
But R&I does not happen in isolation. The vision calls for stronger coordination between sectors, better governance and more efficient use of funding. A key message from the event was the need to move away from working in silos, and instead foster meaningful collaboration between public entities, universities and private businesses to achieve shared national goals.
The role of the private sector was another important theme. Industry-led research can provide practical value and ensure that research results are translated into real-world benefits. Malta already has success stories, in fields such as semiconductors and cancer, which show how R&I can deliver practical, high-impact results. R&I is helping local enterprises develop innovative solutions with both local and international relevance. These examples reflect how R&I is not just theoretical, but has the power to boost competitiveness, drive sustainable economic growth and address national challenges.
Vision 2050 encourages stronger public-private partnerships that can turn ideas into action, supporting innovation that benefits both industry and society at large. But to deliver on the goals of Vision 2050 we need to invest in both knowledge generation and human capital. Speakers stressed that increasing investment in R&I must go hand in hand with addressing skills gaps and attracting talent. Malta must become a more appealing place for researchers to live and work, not only by offering more attractive research positions, but also by tackling wider quality-of-life issues, such as housing, mobility, cost-of-living and collaboration opportunities.
There was also emphasis on the importance of preparing our future workforce. From AI and robotics to sustainability and smart manufacturing, the future will require a highly skilled workforce. Beyond technical skills, we need to cultivate creativity, critical thinking, and communication abilities. These are essential if young researchers are to thrive, innovate and engage with public and policymakers alike.
Malta’s future will be shaped by the decisions we make today, and R&I will be key to turning ambition into action. The Vision 2050 document is still in its consultation phase, and now is the time for citizens, researchers and industry stakeholders alike to help shape it.