Who pays for politics… and what do they get in return? | Isabelle Vella
Isabelle Vella is a committee member of Repubblika
We like to think of democracy as one person, one vote. However, in reality, politics is often driven by money. In Malta, the way money moves—secretly, selectively, and without proper scrutiny—poses a serious threat to our democracy.
The question is straightforward: Who funds politics, and what do they gain in return?
When political financing is murky, the answer is often: Too much, and far too much.
Democratic Vision 2050 treats this as a foundational problem. Because if we don’t fix how political parties are funded, we will never fix how they govern.
Let’s be honest. For decades, political funding in Malta has operated behind closed doors. Yes, there are laws. But they are vague, poorly enforced, and easily bypassed. The reality is a system filled with grey areas—where party clubs function as private businesses, where donors stay anonymous behind shell companies, and where contractors compete for public tenders while boosting party coffers.
It’s a closed loop of influence, and everyone knows it. We’ve seen how certain developers, consultants, and operators gain exceptional access and favourable treatment. We’ve witnessed decisions that ignore the public interest but benefit a small circle of insiders. And too often, we’ve seen those insiders later appear as party donors, advisors, or appointees. This is not a coincidence. It’s the return on investment. And the cost is paid by the rest of us.
When decisions are shaped by hidden money, public trust collapses. When parties rely on private favours to survive, independence becomes impossible. When campaign spending is out of control and party financing is off the books, democracy is up for sale.
The damage isn’t just financial. It is moral and institutional. It creates a culture in which power is transactional, where silence is rewarded and scrutiny is punished. It weakens every reform, because reformers themselves risk being compromised. And it tells citizens that politics is a game they can’t afford to play.
Democratic Vision 2050 makes strong, clear proposals to end this culture of capture.
First, we need complete transparency about where parties obtain their funds. Donations—whether cash, services, or property—must be disclosed quickly and publicly. No more anonymous envelopes. No more concealing behind “sponsorships.” If political parties want to earn the public’s trust, they must reveal who is funding them.
Secondly, we require strict and realistic limits on campaign expenditure. The current legal boundaries are outdated and often disregarded. We must close the loopholes that enable parties to spend 10 times their reported amounts, laundering money through affiliated companies, contractors, or advertising shells.
Third, we need an independent, well-funded authority to audit political finances—not one that waits for complaints but one that conducts regular inspections, enforces penalties, and publicly names offenders. Transparency without enforcement is no transparency at all.
Fourth, we must ban donations from entities that do business with the state. A company should not be allowed to fund the same politicians who decide its contracts. That is not democracy—it’s a conflict of interest.
And finally, we must recognise that public funding of political parties, if properly regulated, is a democratic safeguard, not a privilege. It levels the playing field, reduces reliance on shady money, and fosters a culture of transparency.
Repubblika is not against political parties. We believe that parties are fundamental to democracy. But only if they remain transparent, responsible, and honest. And right now, too much of Maltese political life is financed in ways that are none of these.
Some will argue this is simply how things operate. That nothing will alter, and that money always has the final say. But that sense of fatalism is part of the problem. Because change will never happen if we accept corruption as normal. Change begins when we draw a line—when we declare that democratic politics cannot be built on undeclared cheques, undeclared favours, and undeclared deals.
If we care about the integrity of our democracy, we must follow the money. And if we follow the money honestly, we will see why so many decisions are made against the public interest.
Political power should rest with the people, not with the highest bidder. As long as we don't fix the way politics is funded, we will continue paying the price.
