Unity in diversity: A new style of politics for our community | Rosette Cassar
Rosette Cassar is a Labour Party councillor in Birkirkara
As the feast of our beloved Saint Helen fills the streets of Birkirkara with tradition and joy, we are reminded of the values that hold our community together: Faith, solidarity and unity. This feast is not only a celebration. It is a testament to resilience and collective strength that guides us towards a better future.
As a lawyer and councillor, I have the privilege of working closely with the people of Birkirkara. At this special time of year for us Karkariżi, I would like to share some reflections on unity in diversity. It is a principle I firmly believe should stand at the centre of both politics and leadership.
Birkirkara is a diverse community, made up of people with different opinions, backgrounds and beliefs. Yet despite these differences our aspirations remain the same. We all want a decent standard of living, a healthy environment, safe and well-maintained roads, better infrastructure and meaningful opportunities for our families. No one should be excluded from these goals. Unity does not mean erasing differences. It means recognising them as strengths and using them to achieve the common good, both for today and for future generations.
To achieve this, integrity in public life is essential and this is what is commonly known as good governance. Integrity requires honesty, accountability and transparency. It demands that decisions are taken responsibly and always with the interests of the community in mind. Without integrity, unity cannot be sustained. With it, unity becomes the foundation of trust and long-term progress.
The feast itself offers us a lesson in integrity. Just as the feast of Saint Helen is organised through dedication, accountability and respect for tradition, so too must public life be guided by integrity. A successful feast depends on trust, cooperation and responsibility. In the same way, a strong community and a fair politics can only be built on the same principles.
I believe in a new style of politics that is honest, transparent and focused on unity. Politics should not be about division. It should be about listening to people and working together to find solutions. My commitment is to continue this approach here in Birkirkara, ensuring that no resident is left behind.
Unity must also guide us as we face the challenges of modern life. Our community, like our country, is confronted with important decisions that shape both the present and the future. These cannot be addressed alone. They require dialogue, cooperation and a shared sense of responsibility.
As we celebrate the feast of Saint Helen, let us remember that unity is not only a political principle. It is also a moral responsibility. Just as this feast brings young and old together, so too must we come together to build a Malta that works for everyone, today and for the generations to come.
With unity as our compass and good governance as our foundation, we can achieve a fairer, stronger and more prosperous society.
I wish all the people of Birkirkara a blessed feast of Saint Helen. May it serve as a reminder of the importance of unity in building a brighter future for all.