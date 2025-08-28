We need a law for death by dangerous driving | John Attard Montalto
John Attard Montalto is a former Labour minister and MEP
Deaths on our roads continue to pile up, week after week and especially on weekends. We lament about these tragedies, condemn dangerous driving and make obvious and also useful suggestions. But at the end of the day with all the goodwill in the world, statistics prove that notwithstanding these recommendations death by dangerous driving is accelerating.
One thing is obvious; unlike many other issues the advice is being made by persons who have no vested interests and are genuine.
Periodically, fatal accidents are reported in the media often accompanied by visual evidence of the mangled remains of the vehicles and sometimes that of the victim in happier times when he was alive. Awareness is important and this is where the media have a vital role. But the families of the victims want and need much more. They want meaningful justice and to know that their loved ones, at least, have not died in vain.
The registration of motor vehicles and motorcycles has dramatically risen, which in turn has given rise to traffic accidents. This is why legislation has to be adjourned immediately. Rules and regulations are in place but their proper enforcement raises questions. Legislation must not only be punitive but also act as a deterrent.
Deterrence is necessary to prevent a tragedy. Unless the punishment is jail time it will not be a deterrence. This can only take place if a special law for fatal accidents caused by dangerous driving is introduced. To date our Criminal Code omits this special law. Prosecutions are carried out under the generic law of involuntary homicide—death caused but not intended.
Often the charge includes particular circumstances of the case such as dangerous driving over speeding, substance abuse, unlicensed drivers and/or vehicles, lack of insurance and other specific applicable charges. But surely in such instances it is not beyond the foreseeable.
These present charges have not acted as a deterrent nor have many of the judicial sentences reflected the seriousness of the offence. One recent remark by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, however, deserves commendation. In an inquiry of a fatal accident, he underlined the importance of meaningful enforcement: “Discipline has never killed anybody; substance abuse has.”
But not every judicial sentence reflects the circumstances of the case. A sentence must always fit the crime. In a recent judgment the driver of a fatal accident in which a woman was killed due to gross negligence was given a suspended sentence. For all intents and purposes, it was a clear case, which deserved jail time and not for a short period. That would have been meaningful deterrence. This judgment certainly had the opposite effect.
Something is definitely wrong when a woman taken to hospital after swallowing pills, which are said to cause abortion, was given an analogous sentence. But this is another subject, which needs legal discussion as women are being prosecuted for abortion without any proof that at the time of taking the pills, they were pregnant. Where is the nexus necessary for guilt?
Death by dangerous driving is part and parcel of other criminal codes and procedures in many prominent countries of the European Union. Italy has a special law called Omicidio Stradale; the United Kingdom has a law titled Death by Dangerous Driving. This is what our Criminal Code omits and now more than ever requires introduction. The generic charge of involuntary homicide does not adequately address the crime.
But another procedure present in our legal system is rarely relied upon by the prosecution: res ipsa loquitur. This means that the dynamics of the accident are obvious and proof in itself of the culpability of the driver.
On recent night patrols in June and July the police have fined 500 motorists for exceeding speed limits. It is not clear whether this has heralded fines on the spot or legal proceedings to be followed and then fines imposed on those found guilty. Empowerment of fines on the spot will be effective especially on tourist drivers who will leave the country well before procedures take place. But fines on the spot must be accompanied by a change in the perception of the public of the police force.
Not all the police deserve this perception but many have an attitude and there are too many cases of abuse and incorrect practices.
Fatalities involving motorcycles are increasing at alarming rates. This Is due to two factors: A motorcycle has less protection than a car; the increased use of motorcycles due to traffic congestion. Motorcycles are the vehicles of choice of home deliveries and are also part of the plan to substitute cars. When fatalities occur, the families of the victims are often left with additional pain. The recent death of an Italian illustrates this—it has to be the Italian community in Malta to provide funds for transport of the body to his home country. In another case, a magistral inquiry of a Nepalese victim has not been concluded three and a half years later from the date of the tragedy leaving the family unable to find closure. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Many suggestions to prevent such tragedies are indeed positive such as road design, road maintenance, more discipline, clamping down on abuses of substances, the use of mobiles whilst driving, clear road signs and even simple efforts such as making zebra crossings more visible.
But the most pressing change that is required is legislation that introduces the concept of death by dangerous driving.