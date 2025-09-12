Political violence is wrong but we are under no obligation to mourn Kirk
Violence is never justified, yet mourning Kirk is not a duty. The real gall lies in far-right forces using his death to posture as defenders of free speech
In a democracy, there can be no justification for a political assassination or the use of violence to eliminate an adversary, as was the case with Kirk. It is morally wrong. Moreover, if the intention of the killer was to fight fascism, it was politically counterproductive.
Irrespective of what crossed the assassin’s mind, he has given the global far right a martyr they can venerate and an opportunity to stand as champions of free speech.
But nobody is under an obligation to mourn someone who said detestable things, who lacked any sense of empathy, and who actively spouted misinformation about climate change and vaccines.
Far-right parties even expected a minute of silence in the European Parliament to honour the memory of their icon.
Let’s be clear here about who we are talking about.
This chap called for a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. He argued that “some gun deaths every single year” are worth having “so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” He called on women “to submit to their husbands.”
He asserted that it is a fact that there are “prowling Blacks who go around for fun to go target white people.” He called civil rights martyr Martin Luther King an “awful person.” He even described the Civil Rights Act, which banned discrimination on the basis of race and segregation, as “a huge mistake.” Disturbingly, for him, empathy “is a made-up, new age term that does a lot of damage.”
Of course, Kirk should not have been killed for saying these things. But while I condemn the assassination I would never mourn someone who said these things. One can feel sorry for his family for their loss, but it stops there. For sure, the European Parliament or any official body should never honour him.
Still, there is a pertinent issue we on the left have to address, or risk losing the debate to the growing far right.
They argue that Kirk’s death is the ultimate evidence that their freedom of speech is under attack by the left.
Sure, let’s be clear. As succinctly put by Jacobin: “Imposing silence on political opponents by brute force, whether in the form of state crackdowns on dissent or lone-wolf assassinations of leaders, undermines a principle that democratic socialists have always held dear.”
But it takes gall from Trump supporters to pose as defenders of free speech. In fact, my impression is that they are using this tragedy to further clamp down on the rights of their targets.
Let’s put things in perspective to understand what the far right does to free speech when given power.
In a Truth Social post, Trump directed his attorneys to conduct a review of museums, singling out the Smithsonian Museum for showing “how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been.”
Republican-led states like Florida are busy banning books from school libraries with the aim of erasing gender identities they detest.
Moreover, the Trump administration has also cut funds to climate scientists, universities, NGOs and aid workers. A French scientist was even denied entry to the US after immigration officers at an airport searched his phone and found messages in which she had criticised the Trump administration’s policies.
And while standing for the “free speech” of hate-mongers, the Trump administration has actively sought the deportation of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil while threatening universities that do not stop pro-Palestinian protests with cuts to their funding.
That said, one cannot lightly dismiss the argument that Kirk was assassinated because of the things he said, however detestable they are.
But ultimately, this was probably a shooting by an individual who represented nobody but himself, not an act of censorship or repression by the state or a powerful political actor like a global terrorist organisation. Sure, the actions of lone wolfs can still have a chilling effect but the greatest threat to free speech comes from people who actually have the power to clamp on the rights of people they want to cancel.
The risk is that this horrible lone-wolf assassination, made possible by the wide availability of guns in the USA, risks serving as a pretext for a clampdown on rights and freedoms by an increasingly authoritarian state, amplified by the deployment of the National Guard in cities like Los Angeles.
Trump had already promised an unspecified crackdown that could also target radical left “organizations” that he claimed contributed to a climate of political violence. This raises the question: what about the freedom of speech of so-called radical leftists?
So, let’s be clear: Political violence in democratic states however imperfect they are, is repulsive and wrong, but mourning Kirk is not a moral duty. Neither should his death be twisted into a rallying cry for those who silence others while posing as free-speech martyrs.