The four-day mirage: Why Malta’s real challenge is productivity, not time
A four-day week may sound modern and humane, but unless output per hour increases, it would mean either lower wages, higher costs, or greater fiscal pressure
There’s an old economic truth that rarely makes headlines: Productivity, not hours worked, is what determines long-term prosperity. Yet, as public debate in Malta flirts with the idea of a four-day work week, it is worth pausing to ask whether we are addressing the symptom or the cause.
The recent debate is not unique to Malta. Across Europe, the conversation about shorter working hours is gaining traction. Advocates argue that reduced hours can improve wellbeing, boost morale, and even enhance productivity. In some countries, pilot projects have yielded promising results. But there’s a key difference between countries that experiment with reduced hours and those that can afford them. The former are testing; the latter are performing. And Malta, by all metrics, still belongs to the first group.
The latest National Productivity Report paints a sobering picture. Real labour productivity per hour worked has barely grown in the past decade, lagging behind the EU average. Malta’s output growth continues to depend primarily on rising employment and population expansion, not on efficiency improvements. Between 2012 and 2023, GDP per hour worked increased by less than 5% in real terms, while the EU average rose by more than double that rate. This gap may appear small, but it compounds over time; translating into slower income growth, weaker competitiveness, and fewer resources to fund social services.
Malta’s productivity puzzle has multiple layers. The economy’s structure has shifted toward sectors that are high in employment but relatively low in productivity. Even within sectors, there are striking productivity differences between firms at the frontier and those lagging behind. Most Maltese enterprises are micro in scale, which limits their capacity to invest in technology, R&D, and management practices that drive productivity forward.
The European Commission’s competitiveness report led by Mario Draghi echoes a similar warning for Europe as a whole: The continent’s growth model is faltering, and productivity, not fiscal stimulus or labour expansion, is the only sustainable driver of higher living standards. For small economies like Malta, this warning is amplified. Our economic resilience is strong, but it rests on fragile foundations.
This is why the four-day week debate risks missing the point. Reducing hours without raising productivity would not make life better, it would make it harder to sustain current living standards. The real conversation Malta needs is not about working less, but about working better.
A productivity revolution starts with mindset, not measures. Productivity is not just about output per hour; it is about how a society organises work, values skills, and uses technology. It requires education systems that nurture problem-solvers, not rote learners. It requires businesses that reward innovation, not compliance. And it requires governments that measure value by outcomes, not expenditure.
Three levers stand out.
First, human capital. Malta’s education-to-employment pipeline remains weak. While employers struggle to fill vacancies, we need to ensure that future workers have the right skills. Reskilling and upskilling must become national priorities, not policy footnotes. Productivity grows when workers have both the tools and autonomy to innovate, not when they simply execute.
Second, innovation and technology diffusion. Bridging the digital gap requires targeted incentives, technical support, and better links between academia, start-ups, and industry. Malta’s National Productivity Board has repeatedly called for aligning digital transformation with human capital development, that recommendation now needs to become a concrete national mission.
Third, institutional effectiveness. Productivity does not flourish in red tape. Business formation, permitting, and public procurement processes remain slow and unpredictable. Public administration itself must become more data-driven, agile, and accountable. A productive economy needs a productive state.
Only once productivity growth becomes the norm can Malta afford to experiment with shorter working weeks. Otherwise, the risk is to confuse comfort with progress. A four-day week may sound modern and humane, but unless output per hour increases, it would mean either lower wages, higher costs, or greater fiscal pressure.
And this is not just an economic argument. Productivity is the foundation of fairness. It determines whether rising costs of living can be matched by rising incomes, whether we can afford quality public services, and whether younger generations can expect a better life. As the Draghi report reminded Europe, without productivity growth, societies are forced into trade-offs between competitiveness and equity, between welfare and sustainability. Malta must act before it reaches that point.
What Malta truly needs is a productivity pact; a new social compact that ties wage growth to efficiency, links public spending to measurable outcomes, and aligns education, technology, and innovation under one national strategy. Employers, unions, and government must come together not to divide hours, but to multiply value.
If productivity growth accelerates, a four-day week may well become realistic, not through decree, but through progress. But for now, Malta’s priority must be clear: Build a smarter, more efficient, and more innovative economy first. Then, and only then, can we afford the luxury of time.
The choice before us is simple. We can continue chasing comfort or start building capacity. The former flatters us in the short term. The latter secures us in the long run.