From fortress to future: Why Space Park Malta matters | Keith Azzopardi Tanti
This is work that has a positive impact on our quality of life, and also supports national security
Keith Azzopardi Tanti is Parliamentary secretary for youth research and innovation
For decades, the Maltese public had been denied access to Fort Binġemma. We changed that. For my government it was unacceptable that this imposing fort, sited in the heart of what is undoubtedly one of the most scenic areas of our island, was locked up, and in disuse. Over the past few years, the combined efforts of so many branches of our government finally came to fruition with, first the repossession of this magnificent building, then its formal transfer to Xjenza Malta.
This was much more than an administrative act. It is a twofold statement of national purpose: We have reclaimed and are returning a place of historic importance to the public, and we are going to put it to good use, for the benefit of our children, our researchers and our economy.
Space Park Malta will see Fort Binġemma transformed into a living campus for science and more. The concept that will be embodied in this project respects our national heritage, is open to our communities, and builds national capabilities in the field of space science. Our declared aim has always been that Malta will not stand on the side lines of the knowledge economy, but at the heart of it. We will build the skills, the infrastructure and the partnerships that will allow Maltese talent to compete and to lead.
The government is making a considerable investment in Space Park Malta so that our society can enjoy real and tangible benefits; an investment on which the return will be better education for our young people, stronger national services, new research capacity, and quality jobs.
Science is at the heart of this project. The earth observation hub will allow Malta to turn satellite data into practical solutions for the country. We shall be able to better monitor our seas and coastline, manage our land more smartly, and have stronger tools for planning, environmental protection and climate resilience. The new hub will also be a platform for new services and high-value employment, from data engineering and analytics to applied research and entrepreneurial spin-offs.
The research grade observatory will open the skies not just for researchers and astronomers, but also for families and students. It will be a working national facility, programmed for education and for community use, connecting people of all ages to the curiosity that drives science.
Space Park Malta will bring together education, research and enterprise. Schools will discover clear pathways to future skills, while universities and institutes will find modern infrastructure and purposeful collaboration. Start-ups and established firms will be helped to find gateways to new markets and programmes. We are sending a clear and simple message to our graduates and professionals: You do not have to leave Malta to build a career at the frontier of technology.
This is also a project that will exemplify how a nation treats its heritage. Binġemma will be restored with care for its fabric and its story. The site plan prioritises public realm and gardens, furnished with native planting, shaded routes and safe access. We will protect the night sky with appropriate lighting so that the observatory can do its work, while wildlife can thrive undisturbed. We will build sustainably, with solar generation on suitable roofs, smart energy management, water capture and its reuse for irrigation. Good stewardship of a historic site and good environmental practice are not in competition.
Space Park Malta strengthens sovereignty in a modern sense. It equips the state with the information and skills to act in the national interest—from maritime safety to emergency planning. At the same time, it opens doors for international cooperation by making Malta a credible contributor to shared programmes. Partnership is strongest when it rests on competence. That is what we are building at Binġemma.
Delivery will be phased, transparent and will offer value for money. The public will see progress happening, as areas of the site open and programmes begin. We will keep standards high, consult where needed, and insist on safety, accessibility and accountability. A national flagship deserves nothing less.
From fortress to future, Space Park Malta turns a closed gate into an open invitation. It invites our children to discover, our researchers to innovate and our entrepreneurs to build. Above all, it invites the country to believe that Malta can honour its past, serve its people today, and lead with knowledge in the years ahead.