Youths as leaders of a future we are building today | Keith Azzopardi Tanti
Young people should not have to wait for their chance. They are already at the decision-making table
Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research, and Innovation
Throughout Malta’s development, youth have always been the driving force for creativity, ambition, and development. The evidence in favour of a considerably influential generation in the projections and conditions of the future, has never been as palpable as today. Such a claim however needs to be supported by financial commitments and policy actions rather than words.
Government’s youth policy has one guiding principle: Providing opportunities that enable participation, and participation that induces empowerment.
The aim here isn’t simply that young people in Malta need to thrive in the existing environment but rather take part in shaping their society.
This logic was translated in this year’s investment in 40 projects that saw the participation of 9,400 youngsters who were given access to civic lessons through the development of essential skills in everyday life.
These projects provided real opportunities for development, involving discussion forums, simulations on democracy, leadership workshops, and engaging the wider community through participation and experimentation. A particular note of gratitude goes to Aġenzija Żgħażagħ for the input provided to develop and implement this policy.
It is also in this context that government had created the Youth Advisory Forum, a national framework through which people between the ages of 16-35 take part in high-level consultations directly with the prime minister in a format worthy of a parallel Cabinet of ministers.
Having said that, challenges remain. Housing affordability is a major concern of the younger cohorts, and government has taken the issue up in a proactive manner. The first-time buyer and equity sharing schemes alongside the 10% deposit fee are tools that are assisting us in reaching this aim.
There are parallel investments in terms of education and student affairs. Education goes beyond the walls of the school, and it has the responsibility of preparing youths for leadership, innovation, and citizenship. The supplemental budget related to stipends includes an increase of 15%, amounting to €6 million worth of investment, specifically addressed to students.
Malta has also asserted its leadership role on the European scene through the organisation of the 4th European Youth Work Convention, where it hosted 500 delegates from across the world to map the way forward on the future of youth work.
In 2026, Malta will also initiate the first joint Youth Wellbeing Research Project, involving over 15 government agencies in the development of an evidence-informed national framework that considers the social and personal needs of young people. This will be launched with a view of youth-proofing future government policies.
The implicit message here is that young people should not have to wait for their chance. They are already at the decision-making table.
As Malta presses forward in its development, and in light of a growing economy, government finds it imperative to invest in areas such as infrastructure and industry, and even more importantly, in its human capital.
The development of an economically stable Malta is founded on the well-being and happiness of society, and therefore, it becomes imperative to continue focusing on its youth—its agents of change.