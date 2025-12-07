Let’s stop blaming foreign workers and start fixing the system
Foreign labour did not break Malta’s system. It revealed the system’s limits. The response cannot be to shrink but to redesign
For years, Malta’s labour market debate has been trapped in the wrong frame. The national conversation has hovered around overpopulation, congestion and foreign workers, as if the mere presence of people were the root of the problem.
But as the Central Bank of Malta’s recent analysis makes clear, the story is far more complex and far more structural. The numbers do not point to a country overwhelmed by people. They point to a country overwhelmed by a system that has not kept pace with its economic transformation.
Over the last decade, the Maltese labour force expanded by an unprecedented two-thirds, driven overwhelmingly by foreign workers who filled gaps that the domestic labour supply could never have filled on its own. The working-age population of Maltese citizens actually shrank, yet the number of Maltese in employment grew to its highest level ever. Older workers stayed in the labour market longer due to pension reforms. Women entered in record numbers due to childcare reforms. But even these increases were nowhere near enough to support an economy that doubled in real terms.
Foreign workers were not a policy accident. They were the only available solution to avoid economic stagnation. Without them, Malta would have faced acute shortages in construction, hospitality, ICT, care work, logistics, manufacturing and essential services. In reality, they kept the economy functioning, supported business expansion, and sustained the pay-as-you-go pension system. A PAYG model depends on contributors outnumbering retirees; without foreign labour, the gap between contributions and pensions would have widened dramatically.
The real issue, therefore, is not population growth. It is the absence of a system capable of managing it.
Economic transformation brought new demands. Information services quadrupled in size, remote gaming became a global cluster, professional services exploded, and health, care and education all expanded. Maltese workers moved up the skills ladder, as they should, leaving tens of thousands of vacancies in sectors that remain labour-intensive. Foreign workers filled those roles, keeping prices stable, supporting services, and enabling the country to grow at rates far above the European average.
The system that did not modernise
But while the economy modernised, the system around it did not.
Planning remained short-term and reactive. Infrastructure did not expand with demand. Transport policy remained centred on private cars, not mobility. Housing policy lagged behind demographic reality. Urban planning was shaped by permits, not by purpose. Education modernised too slowly, leaving skills mismatched to emerging sectors. The friction people feel today is not caused by population growth but by systemic under design.
The question is not whether Malta should have grown. The question is why Malta grew without redesigning the architecture that supports growth.
If Malta is serious about sustaining prosperity, it must shift the conversation from numbers to systems. A small island will always feel pressure when expansion is not matched by redesign. Smart planning is not about limiting people but about shaping how people live, work, commute and participate.
A forward-looking labour market model requires a set of structural transitions.
Design for density
First, we must design for density rather than fear it. Density can be efficient, liveable and sustainable if it is planned rather than accidental. This means mixed-use development, transport-oriented planning, better public spaces, and a radically more compact approach to mobility where the car is no longer the default.
Second, mobility must be rethought entirely. Malta cannot raise productivity if workers lose hours each week stuck in traffic. No level of foreign labour management will fix this. We need behavioural nudges and economic incentives that make daily private car use less attractive and alternative modes more compelling. Congestion pricing, parking reform, service frequency upgrades, integrated ticketing and safe active mobility networks are all part of a system that encourages people to move smarter.
Third, education must be reoriented away from curriculum inertia and closer to the future skills map of the economy. The sectors generating the highest value added today are knowledge-intensive. To increase wages sustainably, we need to produce more graduates, technicians, creatives and problem-solvers who can feed these sectors. A country of Malta’s size cannot afford a skills mismatch, yet that is precisely what is unfolding.
Fourth, productivity must become a national priority. An economy that relies on volume will always require more workers, more buildings, more roads. An economy driven by productivity requires better skills, better systems and better technology. This is how wages rise sustainably and how quality of life improves for everyone.
Fifth, labour market policy must be guided by long-term demographic realities. Malta’s population is ageing rapidly, and without higher productivity and a deeper skills base, the country will become increasingly dependent on foreign labour for essential roles. The solution is not to reduce foreign workers but to reduce economic dependence on low-productivity sectors by raising value across the system.
This is where policy maturity becomes essential.
Cross-party alignment
A small island-state cannot afford policy swings based on electoral cycles. The issues Malta faces today; ageing, productivity, talent shortages, infrastructure pressure, environmental constraints, are structural and long-term. They require evidence-based solutions and a political culture willing to look beyond a five-year horizon.
Malta needs a renewed maturity in economic debate. The country deserves a conversation grounded not in sentiment but in facts, not in fear but in strategy. We need cross-party alignment on the fundamentals: productivity-driven growth, a skills-first transition, smarter planning, infrastructure modernisation, and a sustainable labour market model.
This requires a layered vision; one that begins with national aspirations, identifies the great challenges ahead, translates them into missions, defines the values guiding our choices, and aligns the policies, incentives and investments that give the country strategic direction. Only through such coherence can Malta shift from reacting to growth to shaping it.
Foreign labour did not break Malta’s system. It revealed the system’s limits. The response cannot be to shrink but to redesign. If Malta wants to secure rising wages, better quality of life and long-term competitiveness, it must build the system that a modern economy requires. And it must do so with the discipline, courage and maturity that small states cannot survive without.