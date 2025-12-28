A year of growth, and questions Malta can no longer avoid
Looking back at 2025, Malta can reasonably say it navigated a difficult global environment better than most. But the year also exposed the limits of a model that leans heavily on labour expansion, property-driven capital allocation, and rising recurrent expenditure
If 2025 taught us anything, it is that economic strength and economic comfort are not the same thing.
Malta ended the year with growth that many European peers can only envy, low unemployment, resilient tourism, and continued momentum in services. On the surface, the numbers told a reassuring story. Beneath it, however, a more complex picture emerged, one that demands interpretation.
Globally, 2025 was marked by uncertainty layered upon uncertainty. High interest rates lingered longer than expected, geopolitical tensions continued to reshape trade and energy flows, and the global economy settled into a pattern of cautious expansion rather than recovery-led dynamism.
Europe, in particular, struggled to reconcile ambition with execution. Reports diagnosed competitiveness gaps, productivity shortfalls, and investment weaknesses, yet policy responses remained incremental. Growth was present, but fragile. Confidence existed, but unevenly.
Against this backdrop, Malta performed well. Activity remained above historical norms, employment continued to expand, and domestic demand proved resilient. Tourism recovered not just in volumes, but increasingly in expenditure. Financial services, gaming, and professional services continued to anchor economic activity. In a year when many economies slowed sharply, Malta kept moving.
But economic analysis is not about asking whether an economy is growing. It is about asking how it is growing, why it is growing, and at what cost.
One of the defining features of Malta’s 2025 performance was the continued reliance on labour-intensive growth. Employment gains remained strong, supported in large part by inflows of foreign workers. This helped sustain output, stabilise the pension system through contributions, and support sectors facing chronic labour shortages. In the short term, this worked. In the medium term, it raises structural questions.
Growth driven primarily by labour expansion rather than productivity gains eventually runs into limits. Infrastructure strains, housing pressures intensify, transport systems clog, and quality-of-life indicators lag behind headline GDP. The debate, therefore, should not revolve around population size in isolation. The real issue is whether our systems are evolving fast enough to absorb growth intelligently.
Here, 2025 revealed some uncomfortable truths. Capital expenditure remained subdued relative to the scale of economic expansion. Recurrent spending continued to rise, while transformative investment struggled to keep pace. Roads, public spaces, infrastructure, and energy systems increasingly looked misaligned with the size and complexity of the economy they were meant to serve. Growth outpaced planning.
At the same time, productivity signals remained mixed. While certain high-value sectors performed well, broader productivity growth remained modest. This gap between economic expansion and productivity deepening is not a statistical curiosity. It is the difference between growth that raises wages sustainably and growth that merely sustains employment.
Yet 2025 was not a year without course correction. There were signs of institutional learning. Tourism policy began to shift away from volume and towards value. Regulatory changes signalled a willingness to protect communities and housing markets from excesses. Discussions around transport, education reform, and skills development became more explicit, if not yet fully resolved.
Perhaps most importantly, 2025 marked a growing recognition that Malta’s growth model is not broken, but it is maturing. What worked in the past decade will not automatically work in the next. The challenge is no longer to ignite growth, but to shape it.
This is where the broader global context matters. Across Europe, the lesson of recent years has been that growth without direction leads to stagnation disguised as stability. Competitiveness is not lost overnight. It erodes slowly, through underinvestment, policy fragmentation, and reluctance to take long-term decisions that stretch beyond electoral cycles.
Malta has an opportunity to avoid that fate precisely because it still has momentum. But momentum must be converted into intentional transition. That means shifting the focus from expansion to value creation, from volume to productivity, and from short-term fixes to long-term capability building.
Education, skills, and human capital are central to this transition. A labour market that relies increasingly on imported skills without simultaneously upgrading domestic capabilities risks hollowing itself out. Equally, an education system that does not align with evolving economic needs becomes a bottleneck rather than a driver of growth. 2025 made clear that reform here is not optional. It is foundational.
So too is governance. Economic performance cannot be divorced from institutional quality. Planning systems, regulatory certainty, public sector capacity, and policy coherence all influence whether growth compounds or dissipates. In a world defined by what many now call a “permacrisis,” resilience is built through institutions that can think long-term, coordinate across silos, and adapt without panic.
The IMF’s Article IV consultation captured this duality well. Malta, it noted, continues to benefit from strong labour market dynamics, high inward migration, and diversified services exports. At the same time, it warned that growth has become increasingly input-driven rather than productivity-led, and that fiscal policy, while not alarming, is drifting away from where a fast-growing economy should be heading. This is a crucial point. A country growing at rates consistently above its peers should, in theory, be rebuilding buffers, not normalising deficits.
The real test of 2025 will not be found in year-end growth figures, but in whether it catalyses a more serious conversation about transition.
The story of 2025 is one of inflection. The economy has bought time through growth. The question is whether that time will be used to build the foundations for the next phase.
That is the conversation that 2026 must confront.