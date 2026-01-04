The first domino: Why 2026 is Malta’s moment for a real alternative | Mark Camilleri Gambin
2026 presents an exciting opportunity for Momentum to guide Malta towards a prosperous and responsible future
Mark Camilleri Gambin, general secretary Momentum
As 2025 comes to a close, a powerful truth has emerged in Maltese politics—voters are ready for a real alternative. As Momentum, we have just completed an exciting first year. Our party was born from an undeniable mandate in the last MEP election, which proved that a significant number of people are hungry for a credible, fresh option beyond the established Labour-Nationalist duopoly. The tasks ahead are exciting, and the momentum is only just beginning.
When we launched in January last year, Malta's political incumbents found themselves acknowledging our distinct positions which clearly resonated with a large part of the electorate, addressing key issues such as overdevelopment, corruption, transparency, and housing.
Our primary challenge comes from the mathematics of our electoral system, where winning a parliamentary seat requires approximately 16% support in a single district, even a bit less for the fifth seat in a district. The system is designed to favour established political parties, while ignoring thousands of voters who vote otherwise. There is also the “wasted vote” psychology. Even those who agree with us start off with some hesitation, fearing their voice will count for nothing. This can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, with sympathetic people waiting for others to move first, and thus nobody moves at all. This barrier we are overcoming by highlighting the power of moving together, ensuring that everyone's voice is counted.
This is an exciting challenge that our movement is prepared to successfully navigate in 2026.
But the reality is that the challenges facing Momentum pale into insignificance when compared to the challenges facing Malta. As the duopoly offers nothing but more of the same, we are committed to being the first domino that brings about real change.
Consider transparency and accountability. Robert Abela’s administration has turned the simple act of publishing ministers’ asset declarations into a farce of secrecy, invoking “Cabinet confidentiality” to block information that belongs to the public.
As active citizens, we make use of freedom of information requests to force some element of transparency, yet these are also often stonewalled, delayed, or refused outright. In the face of such opacity, we have proposed a different approach entirely: Audit every elected official’s assets within 90 days of taking office, publish every euro the state spends on a real-time open data portal, and remove the ministerial veto on FOI requests with strict 15-day response deadlines. We take this further by transforming the FOI Act into the Open Malta Act, whereby data is published by default rather than only upon request.
When it comes to meritocracy or rather, its absence, Malta’s entrenched clientelism system means that jobs, permits, and favours go through party networks. Momentum wants to reintroduce the concept of fairness in social and economic matters. Scandals such as those involving driving licences, social security fraud and the identity card racket, are all symptoms of a system where connections matter more than competence.
Momentum proposes that key appointments to important boards should be required by a two-thirds parliamentary majority, with clear competence criteria, published KPIs, and recorded interviews open to scrutiny.
Our historic and cultural heritage is also under relentless assault from overdevelopment. Manoel Island, Comino, Fort Chambray, Villa Rosa, the ITS in Pembroke and recently Fort Tigne—site after site are being sacrificed for private profit while the public bears the cost. Momentum was the only political party to immediately support the citizen-led Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign calling for the transformation of Manoel Island into a national park accessible to all.
Our call for returning Fort Tigne back to government control seems to have been well received, as the prime minister and Opposition leader quickly backed our position. We would also protect Comino as the Natura 2000 site it is supposed to be. We would develop weighted scoring systems to evaluate new construction based on proportion, environmental harmony, and cultural significance.
Along with the hard work of activists, our initiatives are already having real impact.
Another reality is that too many Maltese citizens fear speaking out, worried about consequences for themselves or their families. Teachers risk disciplinary proceedings for expressing personal views. Whistleblowers and journalists face intimidation. We would strengthen protections for those who expose wrongdoing and ensure that no one faces professional ruin for holding an unpopular opinion.
Then there are the practical realities crushing ordinary families. From traffic that turns every commute into misery to housing costs that have decoupled entirely from wages, to a cost of living that leaves the minimum wage entirely inadequate. We propose converting the minimum wage to a decent living wage of €360 per week. Momentum would encourage the rental of property, but would also implement a tax affecting only those with more than two properties, specifically on the second vacant residential property onwards. An owner of eight properties, of which seven are occupied would not be taxed. But if two of the eight properties were vacant, they would be taxed on the second vacant one. This will discourage speculation and fund social housing. We would expedite the long-promised property register to bring about transparency to a market rigged against first-time buyers and those not fortunate enough to be called Minister for Affordable Housing.
These are only some of our very reasonable proposals. I am sure you have heard real frustrations around these issues as you met with your friends and family for lunch and dinner during these Christmas holidays. Neither major party will deliver them, because both are too deeply entangled with the interests that benefit from the status quo.
So, what can we do to overcome these challenges?
First, we refuse to accept the idea that change is not possible. Malta’s two-party system is not a law of nature. It is a choice, reinforced daily by those who have repeatedly benefited from it.
Second, I urge you to engage with our ever-growing movement. Join Momentum, volunteer, donate, attend our Vision Circles. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
Finally, please consider what your vote truly means. A vote for what you actually believe in can never be a wasted vote because it is in fact the only vote that carries real meaning.
Roughly one-third of Malta’s electorate feels politically orphaned by the major parties. That is a substantial constituency and more than enough to change everything, if only we found the courage to act on our convictions rather than our fears.
2026 presents an exciting opportunity for Momentum to guide Malta towards a prosperous and responsible future. Together with my colleagues and your valued support, we are bringing about a historic change to our political landscape. This we will achieve with fresh energy, hope, and integrity.