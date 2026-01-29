Heritage that lives, breathes, and belongs to us all | Noel Zammit
Noel Zammit, CEO Heritage Malta
Too often, heritage is spoken of as something distant, sealed behind glass cases, anchored to dates in history books, or confined to silent monuments. Yet this perception does a disservice not only to the past, but also to the present.
Malta’s heritage is not a static inheritance frozen in time; it is a living, evolving presence that continues to shape who we are. This is the powerful message at the heart of Heritage Malta’s 2026 campaign—Heritage Alive/Ħaj.
Safeguarding more than eight millennia of human history is no small responsibility. But preservation alone is not enough. Heritage must be experienced, interpreted, and continuously reimagined if it is to remain meaningful. Heritage Malta’s approach recognises an essential truth: Heritage survives not because it is old, but because it is relevant. Every exhibition opened, every guided tour offered, and every creative initiative launched breathes new life into sites that might otherwise be perceived as relics of another age.
The 2026 Calendar of Events, boasting over 200 activities, is a tangible expression of this philosophy. It transforms heritage from something observed into something lived. Museums and historic sites become spaces of discovery and dialogue rather than passive repositories of objects. Visitors are invited not only to learn, but to connect emotionally, intellectually, and even sensorially with the past.
Crucially, this calendar reflects a deep commitment to inclusivity. Families, children, and young people are offered hands-on workshops and discovery tours that foster curiosity and creativity. These initiatives ensure that heritage is not inherited passively, but is actively shaped by new generations. At the same time, wellbeing sessions set within historic environments remind us that heritage can also be restorative—a source of calm and reflection in an increasingly fast-paced world.
The programme also breaks free from the traditional boundaries of the museum. Guided walks, cruises, and themed tours invite participants to experience heritage across landscapes, streets, and coastlines, reinforcing the idea that history is woven into the very fabric of everyday life. Meanwhile, Taste History events demonstrate that food is itself a powerful historical narrative—one that connects memory, tradition, and community through shared experience.
Accessibility remains a central pillar of this vision. By designing activities for persons with different abilities and cultivating a strong members’ community, Heritage Malta affirms that patrimony truly belongs to everyone. This inclusive ethos ensures that no one is excluded from engaging with the nation’s collective story.
Highlights such as the second edition of the Malta Art Biennale and the return of Museums by Candlelight further underline the agency’s ambition. These events do more than attract visitors; they reposition heritage spaces as dynamic platforms for contemporary dialogue and artistic expression, bridging past and present in meaningful ways.
At a time when societies across Europe are rethinking how culture can support sustainability, wellbeing, and social cohesion, Heritage Malta’s approach feels both timely and necessary. By activating historic spaces through diverse programming, the agency ensures that heritage contributes meaningfully to contemporary life rather than remaining on its margins. These initiatives align closely with broader national and international visions that recognise culture as a driver of education, inclusion, and resilience. In this sense, the calendar of events is not merely a schedule of activities, but a statement of intent: Heritage can inspire dialogue, nurture community bonds, and help us navigate the present while remaining rooted in our shared past.
At its core, the 2026 calendar is an invitation to participate, reflect, and experience heritage. It acknowledges that heritage endures not because it is preserved behind barriers, but because it is shared, questioned, enjoyed, and reinterpreted. In doing so, it reminds us that Malta’s heritage is not simply something we look at. It is something we live with, and something that lives within us all.