A €130 million plan to enhance connectivity for Gozo | Mario Borg
This investment amounts to €130 million. A significant figure, especially when considering the fast ferry service carried over 1 million passengers the last year
Mario Borg, Permanent Secretary, Gozo and Planning Ministry
With commuting of goods and people between Malta and Gozo registering double digit annual growth rates, the need to invest heavily in port infrastructure has become a requirement in the quest to enhance the potential of Gozo.
It is within this context that the government announced a new investment plan to further strengthen sea connectivity between the two islands. During an inter-ministerial press conference, it was revealed that by 2029 the Gozo Channel fleet will consist of five vessels, four passenger vessels and an additional ship dedicated to cargo. This investment amounts to €130 million. A significant figure, especially when considering the fast ferry service carried over 1 million passengers the last year.
The plan, announced by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Transport Minister Chris Bonett, aligns with the Gozo Regional Development Strategy. This strategy, published almost three years ago, underscores the need to continue investing in Gozo’s connectivity to reflect the island’s economic development and ensuring delivery of the required capacity for both commercial and passenger vehicles.
It is widely accepted that Gozo’s double insularity impacts the movement of people and goods, as well as the island’s productivity and economic performance. The introduction of a fourth ship in 2019 increased service capacity and helped reduced waiting times and improved overall efficiency. However, the traffic between the two islands continued to grow significantly over recent decades, driven by several factors including increased domestic and international tourism. In fact, according to official Gozo Channel data, the number of vehicles and passengers crossing between the two islands increased by 225.2% and 92.7% respectively between 1995 and 2022. Over the same period, the number of trips increased by more than 75%. According to projections, demand for sea transport between the two islands is expected to continue increasing. This necessitates bold decisions and a firm commitment to invest in the connectivity between the islands. The investment plan in the new ferries does this.
By 2029, two new vessels will be introduced: A fourth vessel with a capacity of 250 cars to be deployed during periods of high demand, and a fifth vessel with a capacity of 75 cars to operate during lower-demand periods. These vessels will operate alongside the existing fleet, which will be retrofitted, one ferry at a time, following the introduction of the two new vessels. During the retrofitting period, Gozo Channel will continue leasing an additional vessel to maintain a fleet of five operational ferries, ensuring uninterrupted service, and enabling the operation of the newly introduced commercial‑vehicle route. The proposed cargo ferry is expected to eliminate around 11,000 trips from Maltese roads currently undertaken by commercial vehicles, exceeding 12 metres in length. The new route will operate from Malta Freeport and the Grand Harbour, easing pressure on Ċirkewwa, improving freight logistics, and reducing congestion and pollution in urban areas.
The Ministry for Gozo and Planning is committed to go further. An additional step is the setting of a Taskforce to develop a strategic plan for upgrading the port infrastructure in Gozo, with a particular focus on the development of a strategic plan for the optimisation of Mġarr Harbour. This will be formulated through open, accountable, and responsible decision-making that proactively engages the Gozitan community and relevant stakeholders and will ensure that the Mġarr Harbour continues to serve as a resilient, efficient, and sustainable multimodal transport and logistics hub for Gozo.