The Mediterranean is shifting and Malta cannot afford to stand still
The stark truth is far less comforting. Neutrality does not eliminate risk. It does not prevent conflict spill-over. It does not deter technological threats. It simply defines our military alignment
Malta’s constitutional neutrality is embraced by all sides of the political spectrum but is too often domestically interpreted as a kind of ‘miracle cure’—a guarantee that will shield us from every threat we face, whether real or perceived.
In an era of unmanned warfare, cyber operations and hybrid tactics, neutrality must be supported by credible security and defence capacity. At present, Malta’s defence spending remains among the lowest in the EU as a percentage of GDP with most of the spend going towards wages and salaries. The Armed Forces of Malta is primarily tasked with civilian-oriented roles such as search and rescue, limited border patrol and migration management. The force’s mandate, senior leadership and resource structure are not designed around high-intensity threat detection or joint air, land and sea rapid response capability.
Additionally, Malta’s present defence and security posture has deteriorated over the past decade as has its capacity to undertake military operations. It is within this context that the most recent attack on the Russian shadow fleet LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz highlights three uncomfortable realities within a scenario where drone warfare is now a defining concern.
Reality 1: Instability in seas around Malta
The Mediterranean is no longer a peripheral theatre in terms of existing conflicts. This same sea remains central to global energy transport and is increasingly becoming relevant to existing conflict strategy. If commercial vessels can be targeted with relative ease in waters around us, insurance rates will rise, naval deployments will expand and tensions between major regional and global powers will edge closer to our doorstep. Malta’s economy is deeply intertwined with maritime trade and tourism. Any instability in the seas around us directly affects us.
Reality 2: Hesitation to respond
Attribution is murky. Drone attacks are notoriously difficult to trace conclusively. That ambiguity creates diplomatic strain. The LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz was around 21 miles off our coast on 2 March, just a few hours before it was attacked. Imagine a future incident involving such a vessel in such close proximity to Maltese territorial waters. The political pressure on government from allies, trading partners and international institutions would be immediate and intense. We all remember the incident involving the Motor Vessel Conscience that took place last year at Hurd Bank when this vessel was also attacked by drones albeit under different circumstances.
In a crisis environment, hesitation at government or military level and a lack of military response capability can quickly translate into long lasting reputational damage.
Reality 3: Investment matters
Preparedness matters even if deterrence capacity is limited by virtue of national size and resources. Malta does not require a fully-fledged blue-water navy to enhance its security posture. But it does require real investment in joint air, land and sea operational capability.
Investment that should include a robust selection process for senior management, command and staff training for all selected officers, real-time maritime and air domain awareness, modern radar systems and full coastal and aerial surveillance integration. More focus needs to be placed on closer operational co-ordination with our European and other strategic partners.
All these actions are not instruments of militarism. On the contrary, they are all instruments of maintaining peace and resilience.
National security today
National security in the 21st century for a small island like Malta is not defined by acquiring tanks and fighter jets. It is defined by sensors, intelligence capture and sharing, data integration, infrastructure protection and rapid response capabilities. It is defined by operational readiness from the strategic to the tactical levels.
Critics may argue that increasing defence expenditure contradicts Malta’s identity as a neutral state. In reality, the opposite is true. Neutrality without capability risks irrelevance. Credible neutrality requires the ability to monitor, protect and secure one’s own territory and surrounding waters. A state that cannot safeguard its environment does not strengthen neutrality. It actually weakens it.
The cost of under-investment in defence and security is not theoretical. If perceptions of vulnerability grow, international partners may view Malta as the weak link of central Mediterranean stability. Insurance markets respond to risk. Investors respond to uncertainty. Strategic confidence, once eroded is difficult to rebuild. None of this requires alarmism. The latest drone attack off Maltese shores does not mean the Mediterranean is descending into open conflict but it does signal that the operational radius of modern warfare technologies now extends into spaces long assumed to be commercially safe.
Malta’s strategic advantage has always been its location. That same location now demands renewed seriousness about defence and national security. The Mediterranean is changing. The tools of war are changing. The question is whether Malta will adapt before circumstances force adaptation upon us. The Mediterranean is shifting and Malta cannot afford to stand still!