Restoring Europe’s housing market | Borja Giménez Larraz, David Casa
The EPP’s priorities are clear: Simplify procedures, restore existing housing, mobilise vacant properties and support owners who provide affordable rentals
Borja Giménez Larraz and David Casa
Larraz is rapporteur on the EU housing crisis
Casa heads the PN delegation in the EPP
A young couple living in a small apartment in Birkirkara scroll through property listings. Both have stable jobs. They did what society asked of them—study, work hard and save. Yet they are preparing to leave. Not because they found something better, but because the rent has risen again. Buying is out of reach. It would consume their savings; delay starting a family and tie them to decades of debt. They are not only leaving their apartment; they are also leaving the community they love and the future they imagined there.
Across the EU, housing is no longer merely expensive. It has become unattainable for millions of young Europeans. Since 2010, house prices have surged by more than 60% and rents by 30%. In many cities, couples spend nearly half their income just to keep a roof over their heads. For first-time buyers, the threshold has become insurmountable.
On 10 March, the European Parliament adopted its first report on the housing crisis. The report sets out a roadmap to restore access to decent, sustainable and affordable housing. For the European People’s Party Group, the diagnosis for a country like Malta is clear—the crisis is one of underused housing and neglected building stock.
Renovation is costly and bureaucratic. As a result, in many cities and towns, hundreds of dwellings stand empty, deteriorating or tied up in legal uncertainty. Buildings that could house
families remain shuttered, while new construction continues. If we are serious about affordability, we must unlock the homes we already have.
It is time for a new housing deal for European citizens; one that prioritises restoring and reusing existing homes. Thanks to the EPP Group, the European Parliament is urging the European Commission to come forward with a Housing Simplification Package. Our young couple in Birkirkara need a government that makes homes available. Climate and energy standards matter. Quality and sustainability matter. But rules must enable renovation and affordability, not leave viable homes empty.
Today, obtaining permits for renovation can take a long time, especially if the housing units are in a village core. This discourages owners from restoring properties or bringing vacant units to the market. Procedures must be streamlined, with clear timelines and predictable outcomes. Financial incentives such as tax relief, renovation grants and low-interest loans, can support owners willing to restore properties and offer them at reasonable rents. Revitalising empty spaces strengthens neighbourhoods, limits urban sprawl and preserves cultural heritage while expanding supply where people want to live.
Affordability is not an abstract buzzword. It determines whether young couples can start a family, whether nurses, teachers and police officers can live near the communities they serve, and whether city centres remain vibrant. Bringing vacant homes back into use and ensuring reasonable rents are essential steps towards that goal.
Rules are equally important. Legal certainty for owners and tenants encourages an increase in available supply. National authorities are best placed to work out the details and subsidiarity must remain the guiding principle, as housing markets differ widely across Member States. Europe should, however, help remove obstacles and support investment.
The EPP’s priorities are clear: Simplify procedures, restore existing housing, mobilise vacant properties and support owners who provide affordable rentals. And in doing so, respect for national competences must be maintained. We have laid the groundwork. Now it is time to bring empty homes back to life.