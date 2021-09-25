Car importers associations propose a Budget with improved electric vehicle grants

For the next Budget, the Used Vehicles Importers Association and Malta Car Importers Association proposed better grants for electric vehicles, while eliminating those for internal combustion engine vehicles.

They said that a cohesive effort from both the government and used vehicle importers, is required in order to achieve carbon neutrality targets.

As part of the Low Carbon Development Strategy, the Government pledged that more than 65,000 electric vehicles would be introduced by 2030, and in response these associations are proposing five measures for the next budget.

The first proposition is for a stronger budget for electric vehicle grants, and in return the associations committed themselves to expand their electric vehicle imports.

Secondly, they proposed a collective effort approach, in order to identify the policies to be taken up for the distribution of funds. This would mean that once the government provides the details of funds to be allocated, they would be offering up their expertise.

Thirdly, they want the abolition of the government grants for internal combustion engine vehicles, in order to deter the public from pursuing any future purchases of such newly registered vehicles.

Another measure is the installation of charging stations on association members' premises, as an incentive for the purchase of EVs and to prepare an adequate infrastructure for them.

Lastly they proposed a streamlining of the term 'new vehicle' in terms of the laws of Malta. Presently, for VAT purposes, the definition includes vehicles which have up to 6,000kms or/and that have been in use for six months, whilst for grant issuing purposes, it means unregistered cars.

They remarked that in 2020, the used vehicle market in Malta was significantly greater than the new car market, but when it comes to electric vehicles, 95% were newly registered and 5% were used imports.

They also mentioned that although the average wage in Malta is below the EU average, the average car price is higher than most EU countries, mostly due to higher importation costs and other logistical factors.

The average car age in Malta is of 14.9 years, according to statistics by the NSO, standing at 3.4% more than the EU average.

READ MORE: Finance Minister Clyde Caruana promised a 'substantial increase' in electric vehicle grants