New protection notice for l-Għadira s-Safra and l-Iskoll tal-Għallis

The management and enforcement at the l-Għadira s-Safra and l-Iskoll tal-Għallis site will be strengthened with a new protection notice that allows the Environment and Resources UAthority to further take enforcement action on dumping of waste material, open fires and barbeques as well as on the exploitation of species and the introduction of non-native species.

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia said the whole area supports a Natura 2000 site with unique transitional coastal wetland and maritime coastal communities which support various species of flora and fauna dependent on brackish waters during the wet season.

The protected area is managed by Kaċċaturi San Ubertu (KSU) through a management agreement by ERA, which includes the implementation of various conservation measures, including amongst others restoration of wetland and maritime habitats and species, forestation and awareness actions.

Farrugia reiterated his commitment to protect key habitats and species to ensure their conservation for future generations. “Nature and biodiversity are not just a nice-to-have – they are essential. Essential because the quality of our air and our food, as well as the state of our economy and health, depends on it. To protect this, we need to also provide adequate protection and care to sites of ecological importance,” he said.

The new regulations will ensure further protection through the conservation and management of the natural habitats and species within the site and enable the easier implementation of conservation measures in the area.

The hunting fraternity KSU carries out daily routine administration of the site, monitoring of biotic and abiotic features, tree-planting, removal of invasive alien species, installation of small temporary fresh-water ponds, as well as daily administration and monitoring amongst others.

Ambjent Malta has also offered its assistance with respect to the removal of invasive alien species and is also assisting KSU and ERA in a project whereby the site could host larger water bodies that could support a variety of water related species, including birds.