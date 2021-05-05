Waste storage plant proposed in Wied Għomor valley

A new planning application has been presented proposing a phased restoration of a disused quarry in Wied Għomor for an 8,341sq.m warehousing facility for non-hazardous, white goods waste.

The application excludes the storage of domestic organic waste.

A proposed old people’s home had already been rejected by the Planning Authority in 2016 following strong objections by residents and local councils.

The development, as proposed by quarry owner Lawrence Galea in plans submitted by architect Charles Buhagiar, also foresees the erection of solar panels on the roof of the warehouses, the excavation of the remaining hardstone material and the backfilling of the quarry.

The quarry lies directly within the watercourse and valley sides of Wied Għomor, an environmentally sensitive area characterised by maquis communities, a number of terraced fields and rural features.

The valley slopes also have a significant aesthetic value and are of scientific importance in terms of hydrogeology and geomorphology. This valley system is scheduled as an Area of Ecological Importance and Site of Scientific Importance.

In its first reaction to the proposed development, the Environment and Resources Authority has welcomed the proposed backfilling of the quarry but expressed concern on the proposed after-use of the backfilled site as a waste storage facility, especially since parts of the site will be concreted to create a surface level whereby the storage structures can be erected.

ERA warned that the construction of the storage facility will result in site formalisation and proliferation of built development in land that is both scheduled and outside the development zone. Apart from creating direct impacts through the obliteration of degraded land, which can be restored back to its natural state, it may also create other related cumulative impacts from waste storage activities.

Moreover part of the site where the proposed warehouses will be developed hosts protected habitats and protected trees. “This area will be obliterated by the proposed warehouse development and is therefore of concern from an environmental point of view.”