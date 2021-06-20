ERA urges responsibility after fireworks display causes major Gozo forest fire

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has issued a statement appealing for responsibility and care when in Malta's natural habitats after a fireworks display in Gozo led to a major forest fire in a neighbouring protected area.

According to ERA, the affected site sustained "considerable damage" as a result of the fire, and the authority is still assessing the extent of the ecological damage caused.

Police made their way to the scene at 11:30pm on Saturday. While reports indicate that it was the nearby fireworks display that caused the fire, police said that the fireworks took place with all the necessary permits in place.

The fire was controlled by police officers on site, and no injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, ERA is assessing the extent of the ecological damage caused, and requested the assistance of police so that further action can be taken.