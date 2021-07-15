[WATCH] Environment watchdog investigating Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq spillage

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is investigating a sea spill at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, with photos circulating online showing a brown sludge running off into the sea.

MaltaToday received an image of the spill, plus footage showing brown sludge falling down the rocks and into the sea near the Splash and Fun Water Park.

When contacted, an ERA employee said that officers are currently on-site for further evaluation. An official statement will be issued soon.

One eyewitness said that the slime looked like toilet water from the water park. However, there is no confirmation that this liquid is in fact sewage.