[WATCH] Environment watchdog investigating Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq spillage

Footage shows a brown sludge running down the rocks and into the sea near the Splash and Fun Water Park

nicole_meilak
15 July 2021, 3:47pm
by Nicole Meilak
The above photo was sent to the MaltaToday newsroom
The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is investigating a sea spill at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, with photos circulating online showing a brown sludge running off into the sea.

MaltaToday received an image of the spill, plus footage showing brown sludge falling down the rocks and into the sea near the Splash and Fun Water Park.

When contacted, an ERA employee said that officers are currently on-site for further evaluation. An official statement will be issued soon. 

One eyewitness said that the slime looked like toilet water from the water park. However, there is no confirmation that this liquid is in fact sewage. 

