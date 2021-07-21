[WATCH] Bengħajsa family park works to be completed by 2023

A large tract of land in Bengħajsa is being regenerated with the planting of indigenous trees and will be transformed into a family park by 2023.

The area covering 60,000sq.m in Birżebbuġa was originally earmarked for the expansion of the Freeport terminal but government decided two years ago to develop it into a green park.

Visiting the ongoing works on Wednesday, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who is also responsible for Parks Malta that is carrying out the works, and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the project would serve as a recreational space for families and tourists.

Disused metal pylons on the site that formed part of the island’s air traffic communication infrastructure will be retained because of their heritage status.

Dalli said the regeneration of the area was being done in phases and the site would be expected to open as a family park in 2023.

The development forms part of a string of regeneration projects in the south that include the transformation of the former waste dump at Wied Fulija in Żurrieq into a public garden.