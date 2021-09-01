Autumn hunting season opens today, BirdLife reports first poaching incident

The autumn hunting season opens today but BirdLife Malta has reported the first paoching incident, which happened on Sunday when a protected Eleonora's Falcon was shot in Marsalforn, Gozo.

"The falcon was taken to the vet and fortunately it was recommended for rehab after it was operated upon," BirdLife Malta Head of Conservation Nicholas Barbara said.

The autumn hunting season starts today and runs until the 31 January 2022.

BirdLife remarked that with colder temperatures, birds will start preparing for their migration to Africa, with most being on their first ever migratory trip, after hatching in spring.

"Various gunshots were heard by BirdLife Malta teams and volunteers as the first flocks of herons, bee-eaters and birds of prey have already been seen in Malta," Barbara said.

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said the organisation has seen increasing numbers of protected birds being shot year after year. "Yet the Government does not seem to care much. We need the government to understand that improving enforcement and enacting proper laws does not go against its political will of supporting the genuine hunters."

BirdLife Malta said that it will once again be in the countryside with a number of teams monitoring bird migration and hunting activity.