Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex hopeful meetings on Marsalforn road project will address environmental concerns

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex is hopeful that meetings with the authorities will help address concerns over the environmental impact of the project to widen the road between Marsalforn and Rabat.

The organisation said talks held over the past few weeks have been fruitful and will refrain from filing a planning appeal in good faith.

The Planning Authority had approved the road-widening plans but green groups have raised concerns over the impact the project will cause to the Marsalforn Valley and its traditional landscape.

Meetings were held between Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex (DLĦGħ), Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, and Mario Borg, CEO of the Gozo Regional Development Authority. DLĦGħ said that discussions have been underway for various weeks in order to address the concerns.

It added that Camilleri is committed and open to proposals it put forward, that would achieve a more sensitive design, retaining the road’s scenic character, and minimize the loss of agricultural land and trees and avoid any risks to the valley watercourses.

The NGO did acknowledge that the project would be “reducing traffic in central Rabat through the planned bypass, ensuring road safety and reducing the overall cost of the project.”

Borg said that the revision of the project, goes hand in hand with the proposed Regional Development Strategy for Gozo, as proposed by the Gozo Regional Development Authority.

President of DLĦGħ, Alex Torpiano, noted his appreciation for Camilleri’s approach to ensure a minimal environmental impact, while addressing the needs of the community.

“In light of the ongoing positive discussions, the NGO has refrained from launching a Planning Appeal in good faith, and with a belief that there is a genuine commitment to solve the key issues,” the organisation said.

Another meeting is planned for a few weeks from now, in order to finalise the new plans and achieve a general consensus.