Environment watchdog gives waste incinerator at Magħtab the green light

The environment watchdog has approved a proposal for the construction of a waste incinerator at Magħtab put forward by the national waste handling agency, Wasteserv.

The Environment and Resources Authority board on Friday approved the plans for the facility which will be utilising household and commercial waste to generate energy and feed electricity into the national grid.

ERA said the new plant will dramatically reduce waste that cannot be effectively recycled, and would otherwise have to be landfilled.

The proposal also includes access roads and ancillary facilities. The project still requires the Planning Authority's permit before any works can commence but ERA's approval is a crucial first step.

In 2018, ERA had requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project. ERA’s assessment considered the conclusions of the EIA report, as well as the comments received from the public, following a 30-day public consultation.

The ERA board voted in favour in view of the EIA findings, and the importance of the plant to the national management of residual waste that would otherwise have to be landfilled.

