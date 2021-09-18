Climate emergency protest: Activists tell politicians to act now or be voted out

Activists are demonstrating in Valletta to raise awareness on the climate emergency as part of international efforts to put global warming on the agenda of national governments.

The protest organised by Extinction Rebellion Malta, in collaboration with Fridays For Future Malta, is part of the global climate strike action to be held next week across the world.

Activists called on the government to move past token gestures and start implementing concrete measures to cut carbon emissions. They called for rapid decarbonisation with a view to achieve full decarbonisation by 2030.

Malta's current target is a 19% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, which is lower than the EU target of 36%.

Chris Bajada from Extinction Rebellion said the time for talk is over and should no action be taken, politicians should be voted out.

He accused the authorities of dragging their feet on the immediate crisis of climate change despite the irreversible damage being caused.

Another speaker from the National Youth Council called for on citizens to move away from the use of the private car and emphasised the need for more urban greening.

Extinction Rebellion is an environmental international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience, in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of social collapse.

The Valletta protest was organised in response to the damning UN IPCC report, that flashed a "code red" to humanity and called for political action against climate change.

Activists also called for a reversal of biodiversity loss and an end to ‘business as usual’ attitude. They called for more sustainable mobility and a move away from car dependency.

They expressed solidarity with the most affected peoples and areas from climate change and called for the creation of a Citizens’ Assembly on Climate.

Activists asked the government to empower local councils and citizens in decisions directly affecting their communities.

The protest was endorsed by over 40 NGOs including Moviment Graffitti, Repubblika and a host of student organisations.