Effect of meat consumption on climate is theme of Malta zero-meat week

From Monday 18 October to 24 October, individuals will take up the challenge to go one week zero-meat as part of the Malta Meat Free Week challenge organised by VeggyMalta.

This is the fourth year running for the challenge. The initiative is targeted at increasing the growing community in Malta of vegans, vegetarians and also flexitarians, people who consume very little meat.

“The challenge aims to increase awareness of how easy it is to reduce and remove meat products from your life. To eat tasty healthy food,” Veggy Malta coordinator Darryl Grima said.

“This year’s theme is Go One Week Zero Meat – The planet will thank you. The aim is to emphasise the direct link between meat, and dairy, and climate change,” Grima said.

“By choosing to do the challenge you are making a positive impact of climate change, biodiversity loss, animal cruelty and your health. In fact, there are few things that an individual can do that can have such a wide positive impact on the environment as reducing their consumption of meat.”

It is calculated that meat and dairy production contributes around 14% of the total greenhouse emissions generated. This is equivalent to all the greenhouse gasses generated by all means of transport put together, including cars, planes, trains and ships. “This is why a change in lifestyle can have such a positive impact,” Grima said.

Malta Meat Free Week has managed to involve various stakeholders from importers and retailers in this common aim. Around 20 of the major supermarkets plus a number of online and health shops across Malta and Gozo have chosen to support the initiative and will be offering meat-free products at discounted prices.

Those who join the challenge can enrole online at www.maltameatfreeweek.com, with a weekend break at the Radisson Blu Resort St Julian’s for two up for grabs as a prize for somebody the completes the challenge.

The campaign is sponsored by Alpro and Heinz (vegan mayo) as main sponsor and Sheese (a vegan cheese), and Linda McCartney and Birds Eye Green Cuisine (vegan meat alternatives) as sponsors.

“It is important that people participating tag maltameatfreeweek on Facebook or Instagram with their photos,” Grima said.

A number of organisations, groups and blogs have supported this initiative including MSPCA, Animal Liberation Malta, Marrow Health, Veg Fund, ProVeg and Cruelty Free Malta.