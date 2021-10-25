Air pollution 100 times worse in Grand Harbour region, study shows

Researchers set out to take air quality measurements in local shipping activity hotspots and found concentrations up to 100-200 times higher than expected levels in unexposed areas.

Measurements taken in Valletta and Senglea showed a high concentration of ultra-fine particles in the air when ships were passing through the Grand Harbour, including cruise liners and smaller boats.

These particles are deposited in the finest parts of the lungs and transferred into the blood, triggering severe heart and lung diseases.

The results were presented in Valletta by Danish scientist Kare Press-Kristen, a senior advisor for Green Transition Denmark.

During his presentation, Press-Kristensen explained that there is clean air in the island, but small ships pollute local areas, while large ships visiting Malta can pollute whole cities.

He remarked that 250 die from air pollution every year in Malta, comprising 6.5% of annual deaths.

In fact, between 2020 and 2021, more people died from air pollution than COVID-19.

In terms of solutions, Press-Kristensen explained the benefits of existing Emission Control Areas in Europe, such as the Northern European ECA comprising the Baltic and North Seas.

Stricter control in these areas helped minimise airborne emissions from ships, including a 50% drop in sulphur on land in 2015.

He added that electric ferries have great potential in Malta, while the use of shore power at berth would also significantly improve public health in Malta.

Infrastructure Malta launched a shore-to-ship power project in 2020 called the Grand Harbour Clean Air Project. The €50 million shoreside electricity project aims to cut over 90% of air pollution brought in by cruise liners and roll-on/roll-off ships, by allowing ships to switch off their gas or HFO-fired engines and plug in to shoreside electricity points to power their services while berthed.

Shore-to-ship projects carry negligible extra costs with it. An example cited during the press conference showed that the extra cost per passenger per port would only amount to €1.50 – the price of a cup of coffee - if port electricity is sold for €0.23/kWh.