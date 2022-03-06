Inwadar afforestation starts with removal of invasive species

A €20 million afforestation project at the Inwadar national park in Malta’s south was commenced yesterday.

The wood’s seedlings, for 50,000 trees in all, will be planted by Parks Malta, which is carrying out the site’s cleaning and removal of invasive species.

Parks Malta is also carrying out a management plan for the land’s different agricultural, private, and leased areas.

“This is an annual €4 million investment to have a wood in the south of Malta, which strengthens biodiversity and which will be sustainable,” energy minister Miriam Dalli said. The wood will be watered by the New Water sewage treatment plant in Xgħajra.

The 315,000 square metre project will include trekking paths and picnic spaces. “This is an ambitious but feasible project which we want to see completed,” Dalli added.

The Inwadar’s governance board’s chairperson, Dr Steve Borg, said calls for tender had been published for a recreational platform, the cleansing of an underground wall in the San Anard wood, and increased CCTV monitoring in the area. “We have seen an increased number of visitors enjoying this park which we have given back to the people after so many years of abandon.”

Also present were Parks Malta director Adrian Attard, permanent secretary Anthony Gatt, and members of Periti Studios.