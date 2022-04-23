Organic waste from bars and restaurants to be collected at 1am

Catering establishments will have to separate their organic waste with a new waste collection service that is taking place on Saturday and Sunday between 1am and 5am.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli said the project will be carried out with the cooperation of the Local Councils Association, as part of the Long-Term Waste Management Plan 2021-2030.

Catering establishments, including restaurants and snack bars, will simply take out their separated organic waste in transparent waste bags or in labelled bins on their kerbside according to the time indicated to them.

Catering establishments were advised earlier this week through an official letter issued by the Malta Tourism Authority, notifying them about the initiative, which is free of charge. “The aim is to increase the recycling rate in Malta, whilst the separated organic waste will be used as a source of clean energy,” Dalli said. “It is important that organic waste is separated accordingly to avoid contamination.”

Catering establishments generate considerable amount of organic waste when compared to households. This initiative will further facilitate the transition of catering establishments towards obligatory separation of waste.

“The pilot project will help decrease mixed waste, whilst organic waste will be used to generate clean energy. At the same time, the commercial sector will be contributing towards the national targets of recycled waste,” Dalli said.