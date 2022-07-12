In Europe, Maltese most likely to rate their rural landscapes negatively

While only 12% of respondents in all EU member states rate the landscape and environment in rural areas in their own country negatively, the percentage rises to a staggering 41% in Malta.

This emerges from a Eurobarometer survey assessing the opinions of Europeans on the Common Agricultural Policy and issues impacting on rural areas in general.

One question among many included in the survey asked respondents to rate the landscape and environment in rural areas in their country.

While 85% of respondents in all member states rated the landscape in rural areas positively, 58% think likewise in Malta. Compared to two years ago, the percentage of Maltese who rate the landscape in rural areas negatively has risen by 3 points.

This discrepancy probably reflects the lack of a clear distinction between rural and urban areas exacerbated by sprawling development in Malta when compared to larger EU member states where rural areas are more pristine.

In fact in 15 EU member states, less then 12% rate the landscape in rural areas negatively.

On the other hand the percentage rises to over 20% in Croatia (21%), Romania (21%), Bulgaria (28%) and Malta (41%).

The survey also shows that the percentage of Maltese who rate the road infrastructure linking rural areas to cities positively has increased from 54% to 60% from two years ago.

The survey also shows that 59% of Maltese disagree with the removal of trade barriers to imports from outside the EU compared to 50% of respondents in all EU member states.

Moreover a vast majority of European (87%) and Maltese (94%) insist that agricultural products of whatever origin should only enter the EU if their production has complied with the EU’s environmental and animal welfare standards.

Percentage who rate landscape and environment in rural areas negatively