Controversial residential project in Qortin gets PA greenlight

The Planning Commission of the Planning Authority approved a downsized version of a new residential project in Triq il-Qortin in Nadur.

The Commission cited that following nearly a year-long of negotiations with the PA's Development Management Directorate, the project’s final set of drawings “clearly show that its proportion and design are now more harmonious with its surroundings”.

The original proposal for the construction of 71 apartments over four storeys, which fell partly outside development zones after being added to the 2006 boundaries, had been opposed by various residents and NGOs.

The Commission noted that the concerns it raised at the previous sitting pertaining to the height of the project had been “well-addressed”.

It said that a number of receded floors had been introduced to create a better terracing effect and that the part facing the ODZ had been reduced to two floors.

According to the Commission, despite the fact that a year ago the project was in line with the area policies, the architect still adhered to its recommendations and scaled down the sides of the building to bring the building in line with the terracing fields while respecting the area's topography.

PA said that the approved Nadur project lies within the development zone and has a setback of three metres from the ODZ boundaries along its side

Addressing issues of land ownership, the Commission highlighted that the development permission is granted subject to third-party rights. The PA also confirmed that the submitted photomontages were correct and realistic.