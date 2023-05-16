29 million light years from Gozo: astronomers capture Sunflower Galaxy

The National Astronomical Observatory in Nadur, Gozo has achieved ‘first light’, the term used for the first astronomical images returned by a telescope following its installation and initial calibration.

These include an image of the crescent moon, and three images of distant galaxies – M51, M81, and M63. Project coordinator Prof. Joseph Caruana, astrophysicist at the Department of Physics and the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, said these galaxies are well-known objects amongst astronomers.

“The first galaxy we imaged, M51, popularly known as the ‘Whirlpool Galaxy’, is a bit smaller in size than our own home galaxy, the Milky Way – it is actually an image of a pair of interacting galaxies whose light takes around 31 million years to reach us.”

M81, also known as ‘Bode’s Galaxy’, lies around 12 million light years away, while the third galaxy that was imaged, M63, known as the ‘Sunflower Galaxy’, lies over 29 million light years away.

The observatory houses a telescope that has a half-metre-wide mirror of the Ritchey-Chrétien configuration, employed in many professional, research-grade telescopes. Equipped with advanced instrumentation, its cooled scientific camera and adaptive optics system carries out milli-second corrections to mitigate the blurring effects of our atmosphere.

The first of its kind for the Maltese islands, the observatory – financed by the Gozo ministry’s EcoGozo directorate – is a milestone for astronomy in Malta, and will be used for research projects, training students in astronomy in obtaining and analysing astrophysical data, and to engage the general public.

Nadur was chosen following detailed studies of light pollution on the Islands. “Light pollution is a big issue in Malta. Sites that are adequately dark are very rare – the two best sites we have left are the selected site in Nadur, and Dwejra, both of which should be conserved, Prof. Caruana said.

Institute Director Prof. Kristian Zarb Adami remarked: “We welcome this collaboration with EcoGozo in the setting up of a National Observatory which will encourage the participation of more STEM students in the field of astronomy. This observatory will enable Maltese researchers to further their studies and carry out research in collaboration with foreign universities.”