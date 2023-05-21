'You promised us open spaces' - Żurrieq residents angry at proposed rezoning of Nigret area

A group of residents from Żurrieq have voiced their anger at the proposed rezoning of an area in Nigret, that would pave the way for the development of 11,500sq.m of agricultural land.

The PA’s executive council will be deciding on PC/00049/19 this Tuesday, with the case officer recommending its approval just a few days ago. The area currently acts as a buffer zone between the hamlets of Nigret and Bubaqra.

“They’re only interested in their profits, and nobody cares about our quality of life. Where are the authorities to protect us?” asked resident Catherine Farrugia.

“It is not true that the 2006 Local Plans cannot be changed. Let’s face it: there is no political will to stop the siege of our towns,” she said.

Resident Matthew Spiteri echoed Farrugia’s call for unity among residents. “We came to Żurrieq to start a new family, but now, this area is under threat too. Let us work between us to safeguard the last few open spaces left, at least for the benefit of our children.”

Placards reading “Enough senseless construction” and “You promised us open spaces, not built-up fields” were prominent throughout the event.

Justin Attard, another resident of Żurrieq, said that today’s political class is “an accomplice to the destruction of our country,” also criticising former Environment Minister George Pullicino, the architect appearing on behalf of the applicants.

Quoting from an article written by the former Minister in 2006, Attard said that the architect who stated that “irrigated arable land and scheduled areas should never be released for development” is now fronting the destruction of 12,000sq.m of agricultural land.

“All we know is that there are efforts being made by individuals hidden in the structures of various companies so that this area, like so many others in Malta, is included in the development zones. Their only interest is to have more and more apartments the size of chicken coops crammed into them.”

In a letter sent to their constituent MPs, the residents asked their elected representatives to publicly oppose the project and, among others, guarantee the existing open spaces and forbid any further development of ODZ areas.

“We have tried the road of dialogue but most didn’t bother to even reply,” said the residents. “We will continue in our opposition to this application and to all other developments which will follow,” they said in a statement.