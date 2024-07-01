menu

Malta Ranger Unit urges investigation into arson case at Golden Bay

In a video uploaded to Facebook, two people are seen running near a fire shortly before an explosion on the grass, as the Malta Ranger Unit found a cylyndrical container and a plastic alcohol bottle where the fire started

1 July 2024, 11:15am
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Malta Ranger Unit)
The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) has urged authorities to investigate a case of arson in Golden Bay on Sunday.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, two people are seen running near a fire shortly before an explosion on the grass, which is part of a Natura 2000 site.

After workers from the Civil Protection Department were called and put out the fire, the MRU found a cylyndrical container and a plastic alcohol bottle, further leading them to believe that this was an arson case. 

The MRU, which is an environmental NGO, filed a report with the Environmental Protection Unit within the police force.

The authorities have been urged to investigate the case and elevate CCTV footage from cameras in the vicinity, as the individuals are said to have been close to the cameras. 

Anyone with information on the arson suspects is encouraged to speak to the authorities or the MRU.

