Malta Ranger Unit urges investigation into arson case at Golden Bay

After workers from the Civil Protection Department were called and put out the fire, the MRU found a cylyndrical container and a plastic alcohol bottle, further leading them to believe that this was an arson case.

The MRU, which is an environmental NGO, filed a report with the Environmental Protection Unit within the police force.

The authorities have been urged to investigate the case and elevate CCTV footage from cameras in the vicinity, as the individuals are said to have been close to the cameras.

Anyone with information on the arson suspects is encouraged to speak to the authorities or the MRU.