Marsaskala residents sound alarm over secretive ferry terminal plans

Residents of Marsaskala have voiced growing concern over government plans to install a ferry terminal in the heart of Marsaskala Bay, raising fears of environmental degradation, increased traffic, and unchecked commercialisation in the seaside town.

In recent months, residents began observing surveying activity along the bay. Upon further inquiry, they discovered it was tied to proposed plans for a new ferry landing. These plans were later confirmed by the Minister for Transport, though no formal proposal has been presented to the community to date. A letter submitted months ago by concerned residents requesting clarity and consultation has, they report, gone unanswered.

Moviment Graffitti and the Marsaskala Residents Network, both of which advocate for improved and accessible public transport, expressed concern that the project could be prioritising private and commercial interests over genuine public need.

Marsaskala Bay has long been a focal point of civic resistance to overdevelopment. Past proposals, including a yacht marina and a commercial water polo pitch, were shelved after strong local opposition. Residents now fear that the ferry terminal could signal yet another attempt to privatise and commercialise the area, which is widely used by families, swimmers, and small-scale fishers.

The residents' letter to the Minister warned of potential negative consequences including increased land traffic, air and noise pollution, occupation of public foreshore, and ecological harm to a sensitive marine area. Without a clear and inclusive planning process, they argue, the ferry terminal could do more harm than good.

Reacting to the statement, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said plans are being drawn up for a potential sea route between Marsaskala to Valletta. The ferry terminal would be part of a larger project that includes regenerating the Marsaskala promenade.

"As soon as the plans are finalised, just as I did in Msida and in other projects, I will maintain continuous contact and open dialogue with you about this project, primarily with the Marsaskala Local Council, which is the body elected by the people to represent the people," he said.

Bonnett said people should not be quick to attack the project given that its sole purpose is to establish an integrated maritime transport system from the south to the north.