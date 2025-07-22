menu

Valletta bay closed to swimmers after foul water overflow

No swimming allowed in bay under Mediterranean Conference Centre after contamination due to foul water

nicole_meilak
22 July 2025, 2:19pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
No swimming is allowed in a Valletta bay near Mediterranean Street due to foul water, health authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said bathing is not recommended in the area due to an overflow of foul water affecting the bathing water quality.

Authorities are trying to determine the source of contamination. The directorate said it cannot predict when bathing will be allowed in the bay again.

Warning signs have been set up in the area. These signs will be removed when the quality of the water is restored.

For more information, the public may contact the Environmental Health Directorate on 2133 7333 between 8am to 2:30pm or email [email protected].

