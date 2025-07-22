Three submissions for Malta's first offshore wind farm concession

Two consortiums and a Greek company have shown an interest in developing Malta’s first offshore renewable energy project.

The first consortium is Code Zero Consortium, led by SEP (Malta) Holding Ltd, with partners Kornelio Energy 1 Limited, M. Demajo (Holdings) Limited, and NMK Renewables Limited).

A second submission was made by the consortium Atlas Med Wind, led by GreenIT SpA (Italy), partnered with Seatrans Shipping Ltd, Central European Advisors Limited, and CI V Transfer Coöperatief U.A.

The third submission was by MCKEDRIK Sole Member Ltd., a sole applicant from Greece.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said this is an important step forward for the project. “What was once an exploratory initiative has now entered a structured and active phase,” she said.

The concession will be awarded through a competitive dialogue process that will involve the design, construction, operation and eventual decommissioning of a wind farm outside Malta’s territorial waters. A preliminary qualification questionnaire for the project was published last December.

The project will also include the operation and maintenance of an offshore substation and export cable system, which will remain government-owned. The electricity generated—the project has an expected installed capacity of around 300MW—will be fed into Malta’s national high-voltage distribution grid.

Ismail D’Amato, CEO of Interconnect Malta, said the project is an important milestone because it diversifies the country’s renewable energy portfolio. “It is a key component of Malta’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which outlines the strategic transition toward a sustainable, decarbonized energy mix.”

An evaluation process is now underway to verify compliance, technical experience and financial capability.

At this point, no financial offers have been placed. Pricing information will only be requested at a later stage from candidates who qualify to proceed.

The next stage of the project will be published by early next year.