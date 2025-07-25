Lija developer says rules followed as arborist claims protected trees removed

Leading arborist Jonathan Henwood is claiming two protected nettle trees have been removed from a Lija field earmarked for the development of six villas at the corner of Transfiguration Avenue and Triq il-Kbira, the main road linking Lija to Mosta.

But site owner Keith Attard Portughes insists he is strictly following the Environment and Resources Authority’s (ERA) instructions, and no protected trees have been removed from the site.

The presence of mature nettle trees was flagged by Henwood earlier this month after the issue of a permit for the construction of six villas.

MaltaToday can confirm a cluster of mature nettle trees has been safeguarded.

However, two younger trees—apparently of the same species—have been removed, along with other shrubs which do not enjoy any legal protection.

While confirming the removal of the two smaller trees, an ERA spokesperson said the protected status of these two trees “cannot be verified.”

The spokesperson also confirmed a stop notice was issued on 11 July. “Although a valid planning permit is in place, ERA has requested that the applicant redesign the project to incorporate the trees into the overall plan,” the ERA spokesperson told MaltaToday.

When contacted yesterday, the Planning Authority referred all questions on tree removals to ERA, noting that this falls under the latter’s regulatory remit.

Both authorities became aware of the presence of the nettle trees on 10 July, after Henwood flagged the existence of a protected native species that had not been identified in the original permit documents. Henwood also called on the Planning Authority to revoke or modify the permit.

Following MaltaToday’s initial report, a Planning Authority spokesperson had said the authority was in discussions with the applicant to suspend any further action related to the uprooting of trees on site. “This pause will remain in effect until a clear determination is made as to which trees may be uprooted and which are legally protected.”

The six-villa development was approved on the basis of a block plan submitted in December 2023. That plan listed Almond, Bamboo, Olive trees, and Prickly Pears—none of which are protected species.

On this basis, the PA case officer concluded that “the trees found in the area in question are not protected […] and thus, there is no objection for their uprooting.”

It was only when works were about to commence that Henwood noted the presence of the protected Celtis australis (nettle trees).

Following their removal, Henwood expressed his dismay and called on ERA and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli to take action.

“Two, if not three, strictly protected Celtis australis have been removed under your noses. How can you just let this slip through? Nothing you do will bring these back, but at least I hope punitive measures and compensation are in place swiftly,” he said.

