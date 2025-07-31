First turtle nest of the year hatches, 79 turtles released into the wild

The first turtle nest of the summer has hatched, with 79 turtles released into the wild.

Workers from Nature Trust Malta and the Environment and Resources Authority opened up the nest on Thursday to make sure all the hatchlings came out.

Indeed, 79 turtles made it out into the wild.

“This nest’s success marks the beginning of what we hope will be a series of strong and successful hatchings,” ERA said in a Facebook post.

This was the first turtle nest of the season, discovered on 9 June. The turtle that laid the eggs had been microchipped by volunteers and named Grace.

There are five remaining nests across Malta.