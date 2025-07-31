Bathers warned to avoid Wilġa site in St Julian's due to contaminated water

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health has issued another public warning advising against bathing at Wilġa Street in St Julian's until further notice.

The directive follows the detection of contaminated water percolating into the sea, posing a potential health risk to bathers.

The alert was issued in accordance with the EU Bathing Water Directive after officials confirmed that water quality in the affected area may be compromised.

An investigation was carried out, during which the source of contamination was identified and the issue addressed.

However, the authorities said it remains unclear how long the warning will remain in effect.

The site had already been closed to bathers earlier this month after a foul water overflow.

Warning signs have been posted at the site to inform the public of the temporary bathing ban. Once water quality is restored to safe levels, the signs will be removed and a follow-up press release will be issued to confirm that the site is once again fit for bathing.

The Environmental Health Directorate is urging the public to stay informed by visiting the official Environmental Health website, following their Facebook page, or checking real-time updates on the EHD Bathing Portal.

For further information, members of the public can contact the directorate directly between 8am and 2:30pm at 2133 7333 or via email at [email protected].