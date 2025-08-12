Comino: Moviment Graffitti wants ban on large tourist boats

Moviment Graffitti is calling for a ban on large tourist boats visiting Comino after publishing a video showing thousands of tourists being offloaded at the Blue Lagoon every day.

Earlier in the summer, the government announced a booking system that will limit the number of tourists visiting Blue Lagoon at any given moment.

However, a video published by Moviment Graffitti shows thousands of tourists are still being brought to the Blue Lagoon every day, leaving a massive environmental impact on the island.

“Large commercial boat operators are the main cause of chaos at Comino’s Blue Lagoon,” the group said. “The arrival of these boats relentlessly transforms this iconic nature reserve from a peaceful, idyllic location in the early morning, to a crowded, noisy, dirty tourist trap by mid-afternoon.”

Graffitti said Blue Lagoon used to be a summer staple for many local families but is no longer considered as such by Maltese and Gozitans. “We have been pushed out of public land by a handful of powerful businesses who are allowed to exploit the island at the cost of public enjoyment and the environment.”

The group criticised Tourism Minister Ian Borg for bending over backwards to allow this profiteering at the Blue Lagoon, while the government refuses to publish a carrying capacity study on Comino.

“Vessels that funnel mass tourism do not belong in a nature reserve,” the group said.