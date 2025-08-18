Swimming ban at Wied iż-Żurrieq lifted

The Environmental Health Directorate has lifted the warning against swimming at Wied Iż-Żurrieq, Qrendi, more than a week after it was closed due to a sewage spill.

In a statement issued on Monday, the directorate said repeated tests on seawater samples taken from the area confirmed it was once again safe for bathing.

The popular swimming and tourist spot, which also serves as a boarding point for boat trips to the Blue Grotto, had been closed to the public after contamination was detected. The precautionary measure had been introduced to safeguard the health of swimmers and visitors.

Authorities are now reassuring the public that water quality has returned to safe levels.

For further information, the public may contact the Environmental Health Directorate on 2133 7333 during office hours (8am to 2:30pm) or email [email protected].