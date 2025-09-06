ADPD raises alarm over damage to valleys in Project Green works

ADPD has filed a complaint with the ombudsman, claiming that rehabilitation works in Wied il-Qlejgħa and Wied Speranza are causing significant harm to Malta’s natural heritage.

Party secretary general Ralph Cassar said conservation experts had contacted him after observing large-scale clearance of vegetation using heavy machinery in the two valleys, resulting in severe damage to biodiversity and the natural environment of the area,” Cassar said.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Environment and Planning, Cassar questioned whether the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) was properly monitoring Project Green, the agency responsible for carrying out the works with 75% funding from the European Union.

While the project is intended to rehabilitate natural valleys, Cassar argued that the methods being used are closer to urban landscaping than ecological restoration.

ADPD’s complaint refers to alleged breaches of ERA permit conditions, including excessive use of heavy machinery and large-scale clearance of natural vegetation. The party called for an urgent investigation to ensure works are carried out according to professional conservation practices.

ADPD said Malta cannot afford to lose more of its natural heritage due to poor workmanship and negligence and insisted that the ombudsman verify whether ERA is fulfilling its oversight role.