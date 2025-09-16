Blue Lagoon set for major overhaul under new rehabilitation proposals

An ambitious proposal for the ecological rehabilitation and sustainable management of Comino’s Blue Lagoon has been unveiled by the Malta Tourism Authority, together with Team Blue Lagoon and Mizzi Studio.

The project, titled “Blue Lagoon Rehabilitation – balancing nature and experience”, aims to restore degraded landscapes, enhance visitor safety and accessibility, and safeguard the lagoon’s delicate ecosystems for future generations.

Announcing the proposals at a press conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Ian Borg said the plan represents a collective effort to tackle long-standing challenges at one of Malta’s most iconic natural sites.

“The holistic rehabilitation of the Blue Lagoon, along with the sensitive repurposing of existing spaces, is essential if we are to ensure a safer, more sustainable visitor experience, but most of all, to protect this natural gem for future generations,” he said.

Key proposals

The proposals include the removal of kiosks from the main shoreline of the Blue Lagoon to open up a 200-metre scenic walkway with improved accessibility.

Around 35,000 square metres of garigue landscapes will undergo ecological restoration and be protected by rubble walls and conservation measures.

Vessel operations will be relocated to safer docking areas outside the main swimming zone, which itself will be expanded by 5,600 square metres, a 20% increase that incorporates extensions trialled this summer.

Degraded areas and existing building sites will be repurposed to house low-lying visitor facilities, including seating, information points, food and beverage outlets, sanitation services and waste management infrastructure.

To ensure sustainability, 840 square metres of new structures will be topped with green roofs, while 880 square metres of unsafe concrete platforms and irregular structures will be removed.

The development will make use of natural and reconstituted limestone, reed (qasab) and locally engineered composite materials.

Food and beverage operations will also be reorganised to focus on locally sourced produce, reusable cups and biodegradable packaging.

Architect Jonathan Mizzi, director of Mizzi Studio, described the initiative as a “holistic set of solutions to balance nature and experience”, emphasising that the project will restore marine and terrestrial habitats while reorganising visitor facilities on already disturbed land.

MTA CEO Carlo Micallef said the project reflects Malta’s commitment to sustainable tourism. “Tourism is at its best when it respects and protects the environment. By restoring Comino’s delicate ecosystems, creating safer and more accessible spaces, and introducing sustainable practices, we are ensuring that future generations can enjoy this natural treasure,” he said.

The proposals will now be submitted to planning and environmental authorities, triggering the formal permitting process and a period of public consultation.

Over the past months, MTA, Team Blue Lagoon and Mizzi Studio held discussions with environmental NGOs, government entities, and business stakeholders to shape the rehabilitation plans.