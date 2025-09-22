Coalition for Gozo slams political ‘tragicomedy’ over towers controversy

The Coalition for Gozo has accused both government and opposition leaders of engaging in petty politics while the island continues to suffer from overdevelopment.

In a statement released on Monday, the coalition described recent exchanges between Opposition leader Alex Borg, Planning and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, and Prime Minister Robert Abela as a “tragicomedy”.

The controversy began after Borg declared that he was “not against” the construction of towers in Gozo under a new skyline policy. This angered the coalition, especially after his apparent support for demolishing the 19th-century British barracks within Fort Chambray to make way for dense residential development.

Camilleri swiftly rejected Borg’s stance, insisting he would “never support” towers in Gozo.

The coalition, however, accused the minister of hypocrisy, saying that under Labour administrations “every town and village in Gozo has been under constant assault”, leaving the island on the verge of transforming “from a dream island to a nightmare island”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also weighed in, distancing himself from Borg’s remarks. Yet the coalition dismissed his reaction as a “simulated bout of shock horror”, pointing to the government’s track record on controversial development and its recent attempt to push through reforms that critics said would strip the courts of oversight in planning matters.

Calling for clarity, the coalition urged Borg to clearly articulate where he stands and to commit to ensuring that any new skyline or height policies are developed only after detailed and meaningful consultation with all interested parties and the public.

Addressing Abela and Camilleri, the coalition said: “The cards are presently in your hands… Take positive action now because it is already too late.”

The group reiterated its call for government to implement long-standing recommendations to curb overdevelopment, protect Gozo’s unique identity, and safeguard the island’s appeal for residents and visitors alike.